French Montana Abruptly Walks Out of an Interview Over a Question About the Drake and Rick Ross Beef

French Montana walked out of a recent interview after being asked a question about the current status of Drake and Rick Ross' beef.

French Montana Walks Out of Interview

On Wednesday (June 25), the Coke Boys head honcho appeared on Sited with Rah Ali, where he talked about his growth as an artist, performing on the World Cup stage, his friendship with Max B and more. However, things went totally left when Rah asked the Bronx, N.Y. rapper about the status of things between Drizzy and Rozay around the seven-minute mark of the interview.

In the video, which can be seen below, French removes his handphones upon hearing the question and tosses them to Rah. "Touchdown," he says before rising from his seat.

"I'll be right back. I think I double-parked my car outside," he says before walking out. "I'll be right back."

French doesn't return, leaving Rah dumbfounded.

French Montana Caught in Middle of Drake and Rick Ross Beef

French Montana is partially connected to Drake and Ross' current issues. Last April, Rozay dissed Aubrey on the track "Champagne Moments." On the song, the Miami rapper mentions that the reason he unfollowed Drake on social media is because the Toronto MC sent a cease-and-desist letter to French over the song "Splash Brothers."

French Montana Ends Interview Over Diddy Questions

This isn't the first time recently that French has dodged questions by ending an interview. Back in April, he abruptly ended an impromptu interview in an airport after the person asked him about Diddy's legal issues.

See the entire French Montana interview below.

Watch French Montana Walk Out of an Interview After Being Asked About Drake and Rick Ross' Beef