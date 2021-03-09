Cardi B Responds to People Saying Kodak Black Deserves Credit After ‘Bodak Yellow’ Goes Diamond

Cardi B has seemingly been basking in the high vibrations of her latest accomplishment, a diamond certified record with her hit single, "Bodak Yellow." However, it wasn't long before fans of Kodak Black chimed in about his part in the accomplishment, reigniting an old conversation surrounding Bardi's latest feat. Now she's responding to her critics via social media.

On Tuesday afternoon (March 9), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper hopped on Twitter to sound off on those people who feel Kodak deserves credit after "Bodak Yellow" officially sold 10 million units on March 8, making Cardi B the first female rapper to score a diamond certified song.

"He got credit on the song WE both getting rich with the song till we die ..The song is called Bodak Yellow for a reason .You hoes get on this app saying the dumbest shit," she wrote.

Not too long after news broke of the song's diamond status, Project Baby offered his props to Cardi. "Bodak Yellow Went Diamond Dam Right @iamcardib," he tweeted.

Back in 2017, when Cardi B first dropped "Bodak Yellow," many people claimed she jacked the rap flow Kodak Black used on his 2014 track "No Flockin'." However, Cardi has openly revealed that she received inspiration from Kodak on her breakout hit record.

"I named it 'Bodak Yellow' because the flow of the song, it will remind you of a song that Kodak Black did called 'No Flockin'," she explained in a 2017 interview.

He even admitted that he wasn't necessarily a fan of Cardi in the very beginning, but that changed once she released "Bodak Yellow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart a couple of months after it was officially released in June of 2017.

Kodak Black even hopped on the "Bodak Yellow (Remix)," but opted to go against using his "No Flockin" flow.

The chatter can simmer because Cardi is and has been giving Kodak his flowers regarding the record.

