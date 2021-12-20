It looks as if Travis Scott could be moving forward with the rollout for his upcoming album, Utopia.

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Houston rhymer changed his Instagram account bio with the word “UTOPIA” in all caps. Previously, Travis quietly removed the word from his bio following the deadly events at the 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Nov. 5.

Whether this is an announcement that Travis is resuming his rollout for the project is unclear.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott’s reps for confirmation.

Before the Astroworld calamity, Travis had been teasing fans about his Utopia project since the beginning of this year.

In the Spring 2021 issue of i-D magazine, Travis revealed small tidbits of what to expect on the album.

"I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” he told the publication. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range."

Fast forward to November, just a day before his headlining set at Astroworld, La Flame released two singles, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia,” which the latter song features an uncredited cameo from J. Cole.

However, a dark cloud still looms over Trav in the wake of the Astroworld fatalities. According to a medical examiner's report that XXL obtained last Thursday (Dec. 16), the official cause of death for the 10 victims was listed as "compression asphyxia." The report further explained that the crowd surge at the festival caused the victims' lungs to be crushed, ultimately resulting in suffocation.

Only one of the victims had an additional cause of death, which is described as a combination of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol. All 10 of the manner of deaths are labeled as accidental, with the victims' ages ranging from nine to 27 years old.

A criminal investigation into the mass casualty event is still ongoing.

On top of that, Travis faces billions of dollars in lawsuits filed against him and other parties for their alleged gross negligence, which Trav has recently filed documents to have them thrown out.

In an interview with television and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, a remorseful Travis said that he wishes he could heal all those who were impacted by the tragedy.

"Fans come to the show and have a good experience. And I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here," he stated. "I have a responsibility to figure out a solution and hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having that insight of what's going on. And the professionals to kind of surround and figure out more intel—whether it's tech, whether it's more of a response, whatever the problem is, to figure out that. [And] in the future, move forward in concert safety and make sure it never happens again."

Check out Travis Scott’s updated IG bio below.