Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2022

2022 was a healthy year for music. Big dogs like Drake and Kendrick Lamar reminded folks of their artistic dominion. Lyricists like JID, Smino and Saba came through in the name of substance. New Atlanta popped out with new efforts from Gunna, Lil Baby and a storied string of boss moves from 21 Savage. And new blood from GloRilla to Yeat claimed their territory in hip-hop as well. There was truly something for everybody. So, now that the curtains are closing on this year, it’s time to salute the established producers who helped push the sounds and songs of these rappers forward, making their music all possible.

On the note of mainstream looks, ATL Jacob cemented his name into the Producer of the Year convos thanks to his work on Future’s multiplatinum-selling lullaby "Wait For U" featuring and sampling Tems and Drizzy. Metro Boomin released his own chart-topping album, Heroes & Villains, in the fourth quarter, which houses classic performances from The Weeknd ("Creepin") and the late Takeoff ("Feel the Fiyaaaah"). Elsewhere, Tay Keith was fired up over the last 12 months, contributing to several heat rocks, including Cardi B’s "Hot Shit" with Lil Durk and Kanye West, as well as the OVO and Slaughter Gang link-up on "Jimmy Cooks."

Outside of popular demand, there were a lot of producers who reigned in 2022 as silent assassins. For example Daoud, who took care of the foundation on pensive records like Saba’s "Still." Kal Banks got busy, too. He helped usher in Top Dawg Entertainment’s new era by producing on a number of Doechii records like "Persuasive," and then with a groove for Smino to dance through on "Matinee." Plus, Beat Butcha chopped up some fire, most notably in the form of Benny The Butcher’s "10 Crack Commandments" and Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s "Wraith."

There were also a number of hip-hop scenes that stood out this year and are worth noting. SoundCloud’s new wave can be attributed in part to producers like BryceUnknwn, who assisted on tracks like SoFaygo’s "Hell Yeah" with Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely's "Blitz." The Midwest hasn't stopped having motion, and producers like Helluva Beats have been holding their weight in making sure that the movement stays strong by making music with BabyTron ("Prince of the Mitten") and Tee Grizzley ("Jay & Twan" series). And additionally, drill music has continued to prosper with more melodic elements to counter the staticky drum patterns, so shout-out to Great John and records like Sheff G’s "Listen" for setting the tone in that regard.

Elsewhere, OGs in Pharrell, Kanye West and The Alchemist proved that they haven’t lost a step. Hitkidd crafted arguably the biggest rap song of the year next to Big Glo, before passing the baton to Macaroni Toni to do the same. Hit-Boy continued his hall of fame run, as did Internet Money, who have been consistently paying it forward for years now. And it doesn’t stop there. A lot of masters behind the boards are mentioned above, but there’s plenty more to highlight. Check out XXL's best producers of 2022 below.