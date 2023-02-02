Mustard to Pay Ex-Wife $19,000 a Month in Child Support, She Wanted Over $80,000 – Report

Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have reportedly completed their divorce settlement, with the hit-making producer being ordered to pay $19,000 a month in child support.

Mustard and Chanel have been going back and forth in court over a child support payment amount in the wake of their 2022 divorce. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), RadarOnline published a report stating Mustard and Chanel have come to an agreement for an amount, with the former couple informing the court of their decision on Tuesday (Jan. 31). Chanel was reportedly seeking $82,628 per month for their three children, according to the report, and looking to get an additional $35,000 a month in spousal support, per a prenuptial agreement. She was also reportedly seeking $40,000 in lawyer fees.

Mustard proposed to Chanel back in October of 2018. They were married in 2020. Last May, Mustard filed for divorce from Chanel citing irreconcilable differences. He was seeking joint custody of their trio of children. They have been separated since then. Chanel is the founder of pajama and loungewear company Sleepova.

XXL has reached out to Mustard's team for comment.

Music-wise, Mustard has been quiet for the last few years. His most recent album Perfect 10 dropped in 2019. The LP featured guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Migos, Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and others. Last October, he was on the track "My Friends (NBA on ESPN Remix)" with Ty Dolla $ign. He was also on the Ty Dolla $ign track "My Friends" featuring Lil Durk. Last December, he performed at the LA3C Festival at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.