Young Thug Leaves Jail to Attend Late Sister’s Viewing, Attorney Confirms

Young Thug was granted to leave jail to attend his late sister's viewing over the weekend.

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, confirmed to XXL that Thug, born Jeffery Williams, was physically present with family at a private viewing of his late sister, Angela Grier, who passed away in March 2023.

Last month, the YSL rapper’s other siblings, Dora Williams, aka HiDoraah, and Dolly White honored their late sister with multiple photos on their Instagram accounts. Recently, White shared a video from her late sister's funeral, which you can see below.

"This one is hard to accept But We All We Got …Family [heart hands emoji] Sleep Well Ann Ann Ima Miss You Sister Girl [pensive face, crying face, broken heart emojis] Free Jeff Please [teary eyed emoji]," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The Williams Family's untimely loss comes at a time when Thugger is currently on trial for RICO charges. Jury selection has entered its fourth month with several unforeseen incidents occuring in the courtroom.

On Monday (April 3), a potential juror was hit with a three-day jail sentence for filming the court proceedings in the YSL trial. The woman, only identified as Juror 1004, was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom after Chief Judge Ural Glanville reportedly scolded her for violating his instructions last month at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Ga.

The woman is accused of live-streaming the March 17 proceedings, however, she reportedly told the court that she recorded a video of it and then quickly deleted it.

"It wasn't live-streamed at all," the potential juror said. "I did take a video and then the young lady next to me said I couldn’t do that."

Apparently, deputies confiscated her cell phone and discovered the video clip in her "recently deleted" folder. The woman added that it was her first time being summoned as a juror and didn't know she wasn't allowed to film in the courtroom.

But Judge Glanville didn't buy the juror's excuse and sentenced her to three days in jail, much to her surprise.

Meanwhile, jury selection is still ongoing and should take several weeks. AJC reports about 1,200 potential jurors have been summoned, but not one has been seated.

Heartfelt condolences to the Williams Family.

Watch Dolly White's Tribute to Her Late Sister Below