Juror in Young Thug RICO Trial Gets Three-Day Jail Sentence for Filming Court Proceedings

A potential juror in the Young Thug RICO trial was sentenced to three days in jail for filming the court proceedings.

According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, published on Monday (April 3), a prospective juror was hit with a three-day jail sentence today for filming the court proceedings in the ongoing Young Thug/YSL RICO trial. The woman, identified as Juror 1004, was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom after Chief Judge Ural Glanville reportedly scolded her for violating his instructions last month at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Ga.

The juror is accused of live-streaming the March 17 proceedings but she reportedly said in court that she recorded a video of it and then quickly deleted it.

"It wasn't live-streamed at all," the potential juror said. "I did take a video and then the young lady next to me said I couldn’t do that."

The woman reportedly told Judge Glanville that her cell phone was seized by deputies who discovered the video clip in her "recently deleted" folder. She added that it was her first time being summoned as a juror and she didn't know she was prohibited from filming in the courtroom.

But Judge Glanville didn't buy the juror's excuse and responded, "I went through a very long and arduous process of telling people what they could and could not do and you violated that."

And with that, Judge Glanville sentenced her to spend three days in jail, much to the juror's surprise. She was placed in handcuffs as the 14 defendants and their attorneys looked on and taken away by deputies.

This shocking antic from a juror follows several weird incidents in the courtroom during the YSL trial. One of them happened back in January when surveillance video caught an alleged "hand-to-hand" exchange of a drug between Young Thug and his codefendant Kahlieff Adams. You can watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, jury selection began in January of 2023 and is expected to take several weeks as attorneys on both sides will be cutting jurors from the list. According to AJC, about 1,200 potential jurors have been summoned but not a single person has been seated.

Watch Young Thug's Alleged 'Hand-to-Hand' Drug Exchange in the Courtroom Below