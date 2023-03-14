Young Thug Prison Photo Surfaces, Shows Off Muscles

A new photo of Young Thug from inside prison has surfaced and in it, the YSL rapper is showing off his muscles.

On Sunday (March 12), a new photo of Young Thug that was originally posted to social media by his sister, Dolly White, began to circulate throughout the internet. The now-viral image makes it appear as though, Young Thug, who is currently awaiting trial in a widely publicized RICO case, is at least taking solid care of himself physically from behind bars.

In the photo posted below, Thugger's sister shares an image she captured from a monitor while speaking with her incarcerated brother via video chat. As Dolly White takes the opportunity to show off Young Thug's seemingly newfound physique, both siblings are seen smiling from ear to ear while the "Flexing on Purpose" rapper does exactly that—flexes his biceps.

"My Heart," reads the photo's caption.

Unfortunately, Young Thug has had plenty of time to exercise and focus on his health as he has been locked up for the better part of 10 months. Back in May of 2022, the Atlanta rapper was indicted along with 26 other members of YSL.

Accused of being a violent street gang formed by Young Thug in the early 2010s, the YSL affiliates were hit with a 56-count indictment that includes charges of murder, armed robbery and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act in the state of Georgia. Thug also faces additional charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.

In the nearly one year since, 15 YSL members arrested in May 2022, including Gunna, have taken plea deals.

As it stands, Young Thug's upcoming trial is expected to take several months due to the fact that a judge is requiring a jury pool of more than 500 individuals to choose from and the State of Georgia claims to have over 300 witnesses willing to testify against YSL.

See Young Thug Showing Off His Muscles in the Newly Surfaced Prison Photo Below