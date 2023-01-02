Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion

Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online.

The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.

Video of the home shows a massive open layout with a huge kitchen. The living room leads into an open area that features multiple statues and an indoor pool with accompanying jacuzzi.

Young Thug currently has a lot more on his plate than real estate transactions. He is currently embroiled in a huge RICO case in Atlanta that charges YSL with being a violent street gang, which was cofounded by Thug in the mid-2010s. Over a half-dozen of his 27 codefendants have already taken plea deals, with some already being released. Most notably, Gunna was freed earlier this month after striking a plea deal, which enabled him to be released with time served and a four-year suspended sentence.

However, it does not appear Young Thug is being offered any type of plea deals as the rapper is being targeted as the main interest of the Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney's investigation. His trial is set to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, with jury selection starting on Jan. 4.

See Video of Young Thug's Former Atlanta Mansion Below