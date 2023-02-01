Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’

Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975.

In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.

While pacing back and forth on the stage, Healy is heard crooning over the mic, saying, "Free Young Thug. None of these cultural references make any sense without Young Thug. I don't care if he did anything with guns. Free Thugger. Fuckin' free Thugger." The video can be found at the bottom of this post.

"Do you research," Healy, who has been a topic of conversation as of late due to controversial actions while on tour, caps off his spiel, before ending his dedication to the Atlanta rapper, who is currently one of 14 individuals on trial in Atlanta for the ongoing the YSL RICO case. As previously reported, the state of Georgia is accusing Young Thug's YSL record label of also operating as a violent street gang. Thugger, who has been deemed the ringleader by prosecution, has been hit with eights counts in violation of the RICO Act, in addition to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun charges.

Jury section for the trial began in early January and is expected to take months to complete.

Young Thug and and 27 others, including Gunna, were taken into custody last May and were indicted on numerous RICO charges. Several of the individuals apprehended, including Gunna, have since accepted plea deals and have been released. Thugger's attempts at bond, however, have been denied.

The 1975's Matthew Healy Gives a Shout-Out to Young Thug During Show