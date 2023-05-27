9lokknine Prison Photos Show Him Looking Extremely Different

It's been a few years since fans heard from 9lokknine but he appears to be well under the circumstances. But recent prison photos show the Florida rapper looking noticeably different.

On Thursday (May 25), prison photos of 9lokknine show him looking extremely different. In one photo, the incarcerated rapper is posing in gray sweats and sneakers. Although 9lokknine is rocking an afro, his trademark sprouting dreadlocks style is visibly gone. The "Crayola" rapper is lifting weights as well judging by his muscular build.

9lokknine is currently serving a seven-year bid on federal charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Aggravated Identity Theft and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. After his sentence is completed, he will be under supervised release and drug treatment for three years; He was also ordered to pay $10,416 in restitution.

Additionally, the 23-year-old rapper faces attempted second-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting a gun into a home in Orlando, Fla. in July 2021. There was a woman inside the house with her children at the time, but no one was injured. Investigators believe 9lokknine was targeting another rapper with a witness telling detectives, "9lokknine wants to be the only rapper coming from Orlando."

9lokknine, born Jacquavius Smith, was reportedly signed to Cash Money Records but nothing came to fruition. Before his legal troubles, 9lokknine released threw mixtapes: 2019's Mind of Destruction, 2018's Loyalty Kill Love and Bloodshells Revenge. His biggest video for "223's" with YNW Melly has garnered over 41 million views on YouTube.

Look at 9lokknine's New Prison Photos Below