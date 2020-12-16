These Rappers Are on Santa’s Naughty List for the Wild Sh*t They Did This Year

In 2020, rappers didn't hold back on displaying some wild behavior both on and off social media. Some of their unruly conduct places them squarely on Santa Claus' naughty list this year. There's coal to expect in that stocking hung by the chimney with care.

Earlier this year, Blueface made an insensitive joke following the death of a man that sparked protests around the country. Months after the world saw the shocking video of George Floyd's death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, the 23-year-old rapper thought it was cool to joke about it, but he learned fast that the internet wasn't having it. Back in July, Blueface shared on his Instagram Story footage of himself buying some furniture. While at the store's checkout area, he told a store employee, "Aye, cuh. Y'all tell them to give me that George Floyd discount, cuh. I need that Black Lives Matter discount." Blueface was met with plenty of backlash following his words.

For example, Boosie BadAzz decided to host a pool party in July while America was grappling with the height of the coronavirus pandemic this summer. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper held his annual pool party, inviting hundreds of people to a mansion in Atlanta. Judging by the photos and videos that surfaced from the event, no one was wearing masks or practicing social distancing. The backlash was swift on social media, with plenty of people calling out Boosie for welcoming people to party together in close quarters in the middle of a pandemic.

Both Dave East and BlocBoy JB shared homophobic comments via social media that sent people intro an uproar. For Halloween, Lil Nas X decided to dress up as Nicki Minaj, which caught the attention of Dave East, who referred to Nas X as "BATI MON BUN UP!!!!," using a homophobic slur in Jamaican patois. For BlocBoy, he made many people upset when he chose to make a homophobic comparison between Xbox and PlayStation users in November.

So with that, XXL takes a look at some of the rappers whose wild behavior warrant them on Santa's naughty list for 2020. Some of these artists have been arrested multiple times this year, while others found themselves apologizing for an unforgivable gaffe on social media. Check it out below.