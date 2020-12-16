These Rappers Are on Santa’s Naughty List for the Wild Sh*t They Did This Year
In 2020, rappers didn't hold back on displaying some wild behavior both on and off social media. Some of their unruly conduct places them squarely on Santa Claus' naughty list this year. There's coal to expect in that stocking hung by the chimney with care.
Earlier this year, Blueface made an insensitive joke following the death of a man that sparked protests around the country. Months after the world saw the shocking video of George Floyd's death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, the 23-year-old rapper thought it was cool to joke about it, but he learned fast that the internet wasn't having it. Back in July, Blueface shared on his Instagram Story footage of himself buying some furniture. While at the store's checkout area, he told a store employee, "Aye, cuh. Y'all tell them to give me that George Floyd discount, cuh. I need that Black Lives Matter discount." Blueface was met with plenty of backlash following his words.
For example, Boosie BadAzz decided to host a pool party in July while America was grappling with the height of the coronavirus pandemic this summer. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper held his annual pool party, inviting hundreds of people to a mansion in Atlanta. Judging by the photos and videos that surfaced from the event, no one was wearing masks or practicing social distancing. The backlash was swift on social media, with plenty of people calling out Boosie for welcoming people to party together in close quarters in the middle of a pandemic.
Both Dave East and BlocBoy JB shared homophobic comments via social media that sent people intro an uproar. For Halloween, Lil Nas X decided to dress up as Nicki Minaj, which caught the attention of Dave East, who referred to Nas X as "BATI MON BUN UP!!!!," using a homophobic slur in Jamaican patois. For BlocBoy, he made many people upset when he chose to make a homophobic comparison between Xbox and PlayStation users in November.
So with that, XXL takes a look at some of the rappers whose wild behavior warrant them on Santa's naughty list for 2020. Some of these artists have been arrested multiple times this year, while others found themselves apologizing for an unforgivable gaffe on social media. Check it out below.
Trina Calls Protesters "Animal" That "Escaped From a Zoo"
In June, Trina found herself in some controversy for harsh comments about protesters in her hometown of Miami. Miami mayor Carlos A. Giménez issued a curfew following several protests for George Floyd, a Black man who died when a White police officer kneeled on his neck while detained in May. Trina, on her Trick N' Trina Morning Show on Miami's 99 Jamz, called the protestors "animals" during her rant about the curfew.
"They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. That's how I feel," she said. "[Keep] these animals off the street running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they...have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m., so the streets could be nice and clean. That's how I feel."
Trina would later apologize for her remarks, but the moment wasn't one of her best.
Boosie Badazz Hosts Pool Party During the Pandemic
Boosie BadAzz's wild antics on his Instagram page (his original IG account was deleted over the summer and he has since started a new page) are legendary, but he makes the naughty list this time for what he pulled off this year. Back in July, while America was right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baton Rouge, La. rapper hosted his annual Wet n Wild pool party in Atlanta. At the time, the city was experiencing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases and many people died as a result.
From the videos and photos circulating on the internet, it appeared as if no one was wearing masks or practicing social distancing at the party. Fans criticized Boosie on social media for having a wild party during the pandemic, but it looks like he didn't care. Hopefully, those partygoers got tested afterwards and are healthy.
Blueface Makes Insensitive Remarks About George Floyd
Last summer, Blueface angered fans on social media for his insensitive comment related to George Floyd, whose death sparked a social justice movement this year. Back in June, the California rapper shared on his Instagram Story footage of himself cashing out on some lavish furniture. While at the checkout counter, the rapper said to a store employee, "Aye, cuh. Y'all tell them to give me that George Floyd discount, cuh. I need that Black Lives Matter discount.”
Of course, Blueface got dragged for his remarks on social media. The “Thotiana” rhymer didn’t apologize for his offending comment and brushed off the backlash that was coming at him from all directions. We think most people would agree that Santa is skipping over Blueface’s house this Christmas.
Nick Cannon Calls Jewish and White People "Savages"
Nick Cannon found himself knee-deep in controversy for his anti-Semitic remarks about White people and the Jewish community on his podcast Cannon's Class. In July, Nick invited former Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff on his program to discuss a myriad of topics related to Black people.
At one point, Nick shared his thoughts on the power of White and Jewish people and how they have treated "melanated" people. The rapper-actor then claimed that when White people were sent to the mountains of Caucasus, the sun started to deteriorate them so they started acting out of low self-esteem and out of a deficiency.
"So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive," Nick further explained. "So then, these people that didn't have what we have—and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people—they had to be savages... They're acting as animals so they're the ones that are actually closer to animals. They're the ones that are actually the true savages."
Nick received some major backlash for his comments. The Anti-Defamation League and some Jewish leaders demanded an apology for his remarks, which they deemed are anti-Semitic theories. Eventually, the Wild 'N Out creator apologized and expressed his willingness to sit down with the Jewish community to discuss his offending comments.
Despite his apology, network conglomerate ViacomCBS, which broadcasts his Wild 'N Out program, severed ties with Nick, and Lionsgate has postponed the airing of his syndicated talk show. Nick also stepped away from hosting his Power 106 morning radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings.
Although Nick Cannon is on the naughty list, it looks as if Santa might forgive him since he showed contrition for his ill-chosen remarks on his podcast.
50 Cent Clowns Oprah Winfrey, Takes Aim at "Angry" Black Women
50 Cent is known for joyously trolling celebrities on his Instagram account. Earlier this year, the Power cocreator decided to poke fun at billionaire mogul Oprah Winfrey. In February, Fif shared a video of the OWN network boss delivering a wellness speech at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. As she began to walk across the stage, she suddenly wobbled and fell to the ground. The crowd gasped in horror, but thankfully, Winfrey got up and blamed the tumble on her shoes.
In the caption, 50 jokingly wrote, "What the fuck happen here," he questioned. "Michael jackson's ghost trip her[?]" 50 is apparently joking about the late pop icon getting retribution for Oprah interviewing Jackson's sexual abuse accusers on the TV special After Neverland show following the premiere of the Leaving Neverland documentary. 50 Cent’s trolling puts him firmly on the naughty list for 2020.
Then there's the incident in July in which Fif got himself in trouble when he was a guest on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio show. He discussed his thoughts on Black women.
"They get mad," he said. "They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go, 'You fuck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl? That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat." His remarks rubbed many people the wrong way, including Wayne's own daughter, Reginae Carter, who sent a subliminal tweet assumed to be aimed at 50 Cent."I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ? ," she tweeted.
Silento Arrested for Weilding a Hatchet
"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" creator Silento didn't have the most positive 2020. In September, the 22-year-old rapper was arrested in Los Angeles on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon after entering a random home looking for his girlfriend while wielding a hatchet. Luckily, no one was harmed in that incident.A day before that incident, the Georgia rapper was arrested by the Santa Ana Police Department and transported to the Orange County Sheriff's Department following a report of a domestic disturbance. He was arrested and charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Then, in October, he was arrested in his hometown of Atlanta after police clocked him driving his BMW SUV at 143 MPH, doubling the 65 mph limit. Oddly enough, during the traffic stop, Silento told the officer that President Donald Trump leaves daily messages on his phone asking for his help.
According to police records, Silento was charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic and parking in a prohibited space. Silento has nae-naed his way onto the naughty list.
Desiigner Believes the Coronavirus Doesn't Exist
The COVID-19 pandemic made life a big challenge in 2020, but some people didn't believe in the seriousness of the coronavirus. One of those people is Desiigner. In a video posted on The Shade Room's Instagram account in August, the 2016 XXL Freshman claimed that the virus disappeared.
"Yo, no funny, corona is fake gone, bro," he said. "No funny shit. Enjoy life. No cap. We ain't even on that type of vibe. Corona shit, man. Honestly, that corona shit is BS. You feel me? I ain't get sick yet. I been outside, healthy."
It appears the Brooklyn rapper has not been fully informed about the coronavirus. According to UCHealth, asymptomatic people can have COVID-19 but show no symptoms and unknowingly transmit the virus. It's unclear if Desiigner still holds this opinion currently, but the pandemic is unrelenting and the end is undetermined.
Lil Mosey Gets Arrested on Gun Charge
Lil Mosey found himself in major legal trouble in 2020. The "Blueberry Faygo" artist was arrested back in August on a felony charge of possessing a concealed weapon following a traffic stop in Burbank, Calif. According to police records, cops stopped Mosey's 2016 Cadillac Escalade because the vehicle didn't have a license plate.
While police were questioning Mosey, his bodyguard and another occupant, they noticed the rapper's gun holster was empty so they went ahead and searched the car. During the search, authorities discovered three loaded 9mm semi-automatic handguns and four credit cards in the bodyguard's backpack that did not belong to anyone in the vehicle.
Subsequently, all three people were arrested on the same felony gun charge. Mosey was released after paying a $35,000 bond. Somewhere, Santa is frowning at this.
9lokknine's Multiple Arrests
Twenty-year-old 9lokknine has been locked up multiple times this year, including twice in October. First, on Oct. 8, the Florida rapper was arrested on firearm charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled rifle. In that case, he was reportedly the target of a shooting at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Fla.
Then, on Oct. 30, 9lokknine was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a shorthanded gun, rifle, or machine gun, among other charges. Santa might skip over his house this holiday season.
Cardi B Posts Nude Photo of Herself
Cardi B had an unfortunate photo mishap on social media in October. The Grammy Award-winning rapper accidentally posted a nude photo of her breasts on her Instagram Story, which caused her name to trend on Twitter. Embarrassed by the accident, Bardi went on her Instagram Live to explain the photo gaffe. Apparently, the Bronx native was trying to take a photo of her swollen lip to show her husband Offset, but somehow, during the process, she uploaded the nude photo on her IG and it became a viral event.
Initially, Bardi was mad, and went to Twitter to discuss what happened. She also addressed the appearance of her breasts, which people took issue with on social media. Cardi said that nursing her daughter Kulture affected her body's appearance.
"For 30 minutes, I was mad," she said in a Twitter voice note. "But then again, I'm like, whatever. Like, fuck it. Everybody saw my tits. A lot of people talking shit because I got some big-ass, big-ass nipples, but that just [comes] with motherhood, y'all."
Tyga's Alleged Penis Leaks Online
Tyga will no doubt make it on the naughty list this year. The “Rack City” rapper was reportedly caught with his pants down while he was promoting his OnlyFans account. Back in October, an alleged photo of Tyga’s penis hit social media, which raised plenty of eyebrows. While some fans gave the California rapper the benefit of the doubt, several people have accused him of leaking the explicit photo himself to boost subscriptions on his OF account.
In his defense, Tyga released a statement explaining the reason why he created an OnlyFans page. "I’m excited to launch my personal Only Fans,” he stated. “It’s a new platform where I can talk direct to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos and other BTS of my latest releases. It’s about to be lit!”
Dave East Makes Homophobic Remarks About Lil Nas X
Dave East caught the ire from Lil Nas X and the "Old Town Road" rapper's fans for homophobic remarks aimed at Nas X for dressing up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween.
In early November, the Harlem rapper jumped on his Instagram Story and gave a thumbs down to Lil Nas X's Halloween costume, in which he dressed identically as Nicki Minaj from her 2011 music video for "Super Bass."
Dave East shared a photo of Nas X in costume and wrote on his IG Story, “AND Y'ALL WAS MAD AT ME ABOUT THIS NIGGA," adding an emoji of a man palming his face. In another IG Story post, East wrote, "BATI MON BUN UP!!!!," referring to a homophobic slur in Jamaican patois.
Lil Nas X responded to Dave East on his own Twitter account, writing, "It’s 'batty man' niggas can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois.” East has been critical of Nas X in the past, but this time, he went too far.
BlocBoy JB Uses Homophobic Sentiments to Describe Gaming Systems
This Christmas, many gamers are hoping to find the new PlayStation 5 console under their tree. However, Santa may not be so kind to BlocBoy JB. In November, the "Look Alive" rapper had rap fans upset after he made a homophobic comparison between Xbox and PlayStation users.
During an Instagram Live session, BlocBoy declared that PlayStation is "for the gays" and Xbox is for "street niggas." He then added, "GayStation. I rather have the Sexbox than the GayStation, you know what I am saying?"
His comments sparked outrage from people who didn't support his blatant homophobia. You can probably guess that BlocBoy JB is on Santa's naughty list for 2020.
Young M.A Arrested for Reckless Driving
Young M.A was reckless behind the wheel in December. The Brooklyn rapper was arrested for reckless driving in Atlanta on Dec. 4, 2020. Circumstances surrounding the arrest weren’t disclosed, but Young M.A was charged by Brookhaven police in Atlanta for reckless driving and released on her own recognizance two hours after she was booked.
Several hours later, the “Ooouuu” rapper hopped on her Instagram account and shared a photo of herself sitting on a lavish couch and drinking a libation with her middle finger up. She simply captioned the photo using a middle finger emoji.
6ix9ine Trolls Lil Durk Following King Von's Death
After his release from home confinement in August following his federal rackeetering case, 6ix9ine was doing some major trolling on social media. At one point, he was poking fun at Chicago rappers, particularly Lil Durk. Back in November, 6ix9ine hopped in the comments section of DJ Akademiks' Instagram account to share his thoughts on a video that featured Durk appearing to discover that King Von had died during an Instagram Live session.
The "Gummo" rapper replied with a laughing emoji in the comments. Later, when Durk paid tribute to Von in another post, 6ix9ine commented, "Nuski now von AND you still rapping go pick up a gun," along with laughing emojis.
Of course, Tekashi was dragged endlessly by people on Twitter. Let's hope 6ix9ine behaves himself in 2021.