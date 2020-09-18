Boosie BadAzz Claims He’s Suing Instagram for Allegedly Discriminating Against Him

Boosie BadAzz has had it with Instagram and now he's threatening to take legal action against the social media platform.

On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 17), the former 2007 XXL Freshman went on Twitter to express his frustration with Instagram, following the removal of his profile from the app in August. The 37-year-old rapper eventually made a new account earlier this month. In the tweet, shared to his 930,000 followers, Boosie alleged that Instagram's issue with him stems from racial discrimination and is threatening to sue.

"I STARTED A NEW IG @boosienewig n they stopped my live soon as shaderoom posted it ‍♂️I HAVENT POSTED NOTHIN R WENT LIVE this is discrimination/racial etc. IM SUEING CALLING DREW NOW ‼️," he tweeted.

The Baton Rouge, La.-bred artist has been battling it out with Instagram since late March when the company allegedly sent a warning to Boosie for posting inappropriate Instagram Live video content that included nudity in the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine.

"Instagram just DM'd me! Told me stop my actions," Boosie said during the livestream at the time. "I ain't stopping shit... because we on Quarantine. Fuck! Can't leave the fucking house, everybody's fucked up. Talking about stop your actions. Leave my live then fuck! I don't give a fuck mayne. I'm showing the world a good time. Everytime I try to show the world a good time they just try and take it from me."

Since losing his Instagram account, Boosie BadAzz has been trying to reclaim his spot on the platform. Nonetheless, he hasn't been deterred from sharing his controversial opinions on social media. Earlier this month, Boosie tweeted in support of freeing Bill Cosby from prison.