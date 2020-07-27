Boosie BadAzz Hosts Pool Party With Massive Turnout During Coronavirus Pandemic, Faces Backlash

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and enters its fifth month of nationwide restrictions, Boosie BadAzz threw a huge pool party and a lot of people are not happy about it.

On Monday (July 27), images and video footage from Boosie's Wet n Wild pool party began to circulate on social media. Given that the entire country has paused—to some extent—to get the COVID-19 virus under control, it is not surprising that the rapper has come under fire for his decision to host the gathering during these times since there do not appear to be masks worn or social distancing in action.

The party took place at an Atlanta mansion on Saturday (July 25). As images and videos from the party continue to emerge, hundreds of people can be seen partying without masks nor is there any social distancing. Many people are also drinking and smoking in the backyard by the pool.

@boosiebadazz via Instagram

One Twitter user voiced concerns over the "Wipe Me Down" rapper's ongoing issues with diabetes and how he is high risk of catching coronavirus due to his health condition.

"Boosie got the worst case of diabetes you could imagine and always be asking his followers for insulin and he got a 1000 niggas at his house for a pool party lol," one person tweeted.

Another person on the social media platform encouraged event-goers to get tested for the coronavirus and practice social distancing. "If u went to Boosie pool party in Atlanta, stay away from me and go get tested," the Twitter user wrote.

The Atlanta-based party is also a major concern because the city has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since Gov. Brian Kemp reopened the state back in April to resume business as usual. In the last two months, cases have gone from the hundreds to thousands and many people have died in the process. With Boosie's party occurring and hundreds of people showing up, it's possible new cases can be linked to the event.

Check out more backlash and reactions to Boosie's pool party below.