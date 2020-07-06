Here Are the Wild Moments of Rappers Showing Off Their Petty Sides

Being petty is an inextricable part of the human condition, but some people elevate it to an art form. Many of those folks belong to the rap game.

By this point you've probably seen it all. At times, it's calling out other artists for perceived slights. In other moments, it's making fun of something that's a matter of life or death for someone else. As seen in recent instances, artists like Blueface, 50 Cent and 6ix9ine have made a name for themselves due to their historic levels of pettiness.

For his part, Blueface earned a slot on the First All-Petty Team when he kicked a couple of his relatives out of his home last summer. He threw some proverbial salt in the wound when he rapped about it on a song less than a month later.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent, who's been trolling other rappers years before the term was used in this context, has become a legend through dozens of jokes so far below belt they've reached the core of the Earth. All it takes is a quick glimpse at his Instagram account to see that Fif's got no chill and never has.

Another person who's solidified himself as an all-time petty artist is 6ix9ine. The "Gooba" artist has gone to shockingly great lengths to try to debase people in the rap game ever since he began his social media antics in 2017. The fact that his Instagram name was "I'm back" and "They mad" once he was released from prison to home confinement lets you know that he's all about being as petty as humanly possible.

Anyone can have a petty streak, but these guys bring a new meaning to the phrases "over doing it" and "you didn't have to do that." Today, XXL takes a look at the many times rappers were pettier than you. Peep the list below.