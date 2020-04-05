Kodak Black Accuses YoungBoy Never Broke Again of Cooperating With Police, YoungBoy Responds

Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are trading shots after the incarcerated Florida rapper recently accused NBA YoungBoy of cooperating with the police during the recent stabbing incident at his Houston home.

As previously reported, Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather was arrested for stabbing the reported mother of NBA YoungBoy's child following a dispute on Saturday morning (April 4). YoungBoy was detained briefly on scene by police following the incident but was reportedly released after the authorities sorted things out. Even behind bars, Kodak Black is apparently still getting all the scoop. On Saturday night, Kodak responded to a blog post about the incident, which reported YoungBoy was "fully cooperating with authorities" in the matter. The wording apparently didn't sit well with Bill.

"The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL," Kodak, or the person running his IG account, questioned. "They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy . Dam Lil Bra Don’t Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don’t Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! I Mean I’m Locked Up, But This Shit Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha Shit YOU’LL TELL SOMETHING."

Trying to make sense of the situation he added, "This Shit Make Like U Was Scared Dem Ppl Was Gone Try Charge U Wit It Or Something So U SCREAMED..Dat Ain’t Da Drip Man U Kno We Don’t Holla @ Dem Ppl! One Of Dem Niggaz Inna Hize Wit U Coulda Talk To Dem Folks B4 U Did Cuz U Don’t Kno Shit Smh Where Ya Coach Was @nba_youngboy Smh I See Ima Have To Write U A Letter And Tie Yo Shoes Fa U Lil Bra. Free @ZodakRedd."

Of course, when YoungBoy got wind of the accusations from Kodak, he fired back. Hopping on Instagram Live, he went in.

"I ain't never paid attention to no nigga. Especially, from no muthafuckin cell, nigga. What the fuck that nigga watching me for?" he snapped. "Then, what the nigga say? A nigga say I cooperated. 'Bout what you stupid bitch? 'Bout my wife?"

YoungBoy then goes and wakes Iyanna up, who appears in the clip, verifying she has been released from jail and they are still together.

Kodak's Sniper Gang artist JackBoy then inserted himself into the bubbling beef. He called out NBA YoungBoy on his IG Live, claiming YoungBoy doesn't take care of his homeboys.

"Get dude out them fucking Nikes, man. All your homeboys broke as a bitch. You ain't giving your niggas no money, man," JackBoy said. "Get out them fucking Nikes. You aint giving your niggas no money. You ol' hoes ass nigga. All you niggas hoes. We don't play basketball, we in the NFL, bitch."

YoungBoy clapped back on his IG Live where he claimed his friend had sex with a woman JackBoy was dealing with.

"I ain't never hated on a nigga...Said no pussy shit or nothing I stay to myself these bitch ass niggas hurt bout something," he added on his IG Story. "Why speak on me? I ain't do yo broke ass shit."

Kodak Black was recently sentenced to 12 months in prison for New York gun charges. The sentence will run concurrently with the federal time his is currently serving. He recently announced his new Kill Bill album will be dropping soon.