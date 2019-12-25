Drake Will Never End Pusha-T Beef, Doesn’t Want to Settle Kanye West Feud Either

It looks like patching things up with Pusha-T and Kanye West isn't on Drake's list of New Year's resolutions.

In a Rap Radar Podcast interview that dropped on Christmas day (Dec. 25), Drake explains why he won't end beef with King Push or Yeezy. As rap fans know, Pusha previously dropped "The Story of Adidon," which is a diss song in which he revealed the existence of Drizzy's son Adonis.

"I have no desire to mend anything with that person," Drizzy says tells hosts Elliott Wilson and Brandon "B. Dot" Miller as he speaks on Pusha. "That situation just went where it went and there is no turning back, it's not like those other situations that you mention."

When asked if he thinks Pusha went too far by revealing the existence of Drizzy's son, Drake, who toured Europe earlier this year, gives Push a tip of the hat for a "genius" chess move and says that the song meant his first "loss" in the world of rap. He also says that even though he's previously said that there were rules to the world of battle rap, he didn't expect Push to follow them.

"I bowed out after realizing that the gap between us allowed him to drop a bomb on the world," Drake says. "I sleep well at night knowing I didn't get out-barred. I didn't get, you know, doned off by some crazy song. It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn't told you about. I knew kind of, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn't even about battle rap."

"He's just made an entire career off of it," Drake continued. "Some people like his music, I personally don't 'cause I don't believe any of it."

When co-host Wilson brings up the fact that Drake once had an autographed Clipse microphone, Drizzy admits that he still has the mic, but what he thinks he knows about Push now changes the way he feels about the music.

"You just get to peek behind the curtain too," Drake says. "When I was whatever, 16, thinking that he was the biggest dope dealer in the world serving bricks to all, every corner of America, yeah sure... I was... a fan obviously more so just a fan of Pharrell and the Neptunes. I always wanted to be signed to Star Trak and stuff like that, that was the wave. Now that I'm grown-up, and I know him and the truth, it's just not as appealing."

For the Kanye West end of things, Drizzy once again points toward Yeezy's perceived recruitment of Pusha. If you recall, in an October 2018 interview on LeBron James' HBO talk show The Shop, Drizzy said he believed that Kanye told Pusha about the existence of Adonis.

Drake gives props to Kanye, noting that aside from Jay-Z and Lil Wayne, Kanye is his "favorite artist all around." Still, he makes it known it's not just a matter of fandom.

"I'm not just some kid that's a fan anymore," Drizzy says of Kanye, who is gearing up for his Jesus Is King Tour soon. "Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can't fix them for him."

When asked if he'd be open to speaking to Kanye, Drizzy says, "No, not really, because it's not on my end. I had no problem with any of these guys. I don't even know these guys like that."

Watch everything Drake's got to say about Pusha and Kanye for yourself below.