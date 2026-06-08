Boosie BadAzz Says ‘No Trannys Allowed’ at His Pool Party, Gets Mixed Reactions

Boosie BadAzz says "no trannys" are allowed at his topless pool party and gets mixed reactions.

For the past few weeks, Boosie has been promoting his topless pool party going down in Georgia on June 20. On June 6, the Louisiana rapper shared a post on Instagram showing a DM he received asking if transexual individuals were welcome to attend the event.

"No sorry no tranny ms r allowed," Boosie responded to the DM.

"NO TRANNYS ALLOWED AT THE TOPLESS POOL PARTY," Boosie captioned the post. "WE WILL BE CHECKING Adam‘s apples n STRONG FACIAL FEATURES n LARGE HANDS. I tried to be respectful I said MS."

Boosie's decree has gotten mixed reactions online.

"Lmao who tf on Adams’s apple duty," one person posted in the section.

"Why the HELL would a trans person wanna come to a place we know isn’t for us especially if it’s curated by ppl who we know don’t fuck with us," another person added. "I be so damn confused."

Boosie has since shared a video online responding to the reactions. He compared not allowing transexual individuals to the rules that other establishments have, such as not hat as no ripped jeans.

But now you wanna say, 'You gay." You wanna bully people," Boosie said. "Y'all fought for gay rights for 23, 30 years. We said nothing. Maybe we should fight for straight rights."

Check out Boosie BadAzz saying transexual individuals are not allowed at his pool party and reactions below.

See Boosie BadAzz Declaring No Trans People Are Allowed at His Pool Party and Reactions

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