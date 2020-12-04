Young M.A Arrested for Reckless Driving

Young M.A has reportedly been arrested for reckless driving in Atlanta.

According to arrest documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Dec. 4), the 28-year-old Brooklyn-born rapper, whose given name is Katorah Marrero, was arrested by the Brookhaven Police Department for reckless driving in Atlanta earlier today. She was charged and released two hours after she was booked. Young M.A did not have to pay bail.

Dekalb County Sheriff's Office

M.A has since been released and even uploaded a post to Instagram this afternoon as proof. In the image, she can be seen sitting on a plush couch, sipping on what appears to be a cocktail with her middle finger up. She simply captioned the photo using a middle finger emoji.

As of reporting time, there are no additional details pertaining to M.A's arrest.

It's been a rough week for rappers as reports have been surfacing online of some artists finding themselves on the wrong side of the law. Casanova and G Herbo have both turned themselves in to authorities following individual allegations of racketeering and fraud, respectively.

The FBI released a statement earlier this week informing the public that they were trying to locate Cas in connection to his involvement in an 18-person gang sting. Casanova is facing charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He surrendered to police in New York City on Thursday (Dec. 3). As recent as yesterday, it was reported that there are six wiretap conversations of Cas as well as surveillance footage. He is reportedly in custody in White Plains, N.Y. awaiting a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, Herbo turned himself in to authorities in Los Angeles yesterday as well for his participation in a four-year long fraud scheme, in which himself and several others used fraudulent IDs and credit cards to rent vacation homes, luxury vehicles, purchase designer puppies, charter private yachts, jets and more.

XXL has reached out to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Department, the Brookhaven Police Department and a rep for Young M.A for a comment on this matter.