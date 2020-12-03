Casanova Surrenders to Authorities: Report

UPDATE (Dec. 3):

On Thursday evening, Fox 5 News reporter and Hot 97 radio personality Lisa Evers offered an update on Casanova's pending case on racketeering-related charges. Evers reported via an Instagram post tonight that Cas pleaded not guilty to all charges via an arraignment that was held on a teleconference. The Brooklyn rapper is still in custody at a federal facility as he awaits a bail hearing.

Additionally, due to the coronavirus, courts are reportedly closed until Jan. 15, 2021. Cas entered his not guilty plea in a "secure room in White Plains" while "surrounded by two U.S. Marshals and two other staff."

Lisa Evers also said that during the proceeding, it was revealed that there are six wiretaps on Casanova as well as "extensive amounts of other electronic surveillance" footage.

He reportedly surrendered at around 11:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday night (Dec. 2).

ORIGINAL STORY:

Casanova has reportedly surrendered to authorities after being wanted by the FBI on racketeering-related charges.

According to a report from the New York Daily News on Wednesday (Dec. 2), Casanova, born Caswell Senior, turned himself in last night at the Midtown South precinct in New York.

Cas surrendering comes after federal authorities shared via social media that they were seeking help in locating the rapper in connection to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang's 18-person indictment, which was made public on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

The FBI initially posted a tweet announcing the indictment, then followed up with an old mugshot of the Brooklyn rapper. "We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case," one of the FBI's tweets read, including the photo of the 34-year-old artist. "He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI."

Casanova is facing charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. All of his charges carry a sentence of life in prison. However, the distribution of controlled substances charge has a minimum of 10 years behind bars while the firearm charge carries a minimum of five years.

His controlled substance charge is also in connection to detectable amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana.

The 16-count indictment contains crimes that were committed in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Peekskill, N.Y. and New York City, including the murder of a minor allegedly committed by Brandon Soto on Sept. 21.

The Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang has also been accused of fraud and exploiting benefits program put in place as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

XXL has reached out to the FBI, the New York City's Midtown South precinct and a rep for Casanova for a comment.