Casanova Pleads Guilty to Racketeering and Drug Charges, Faces Maximum of 60 Years in Prison – Report

Casanova has pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges, according to the New York District Attorney’s Office.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Wednesday (May 11) that Casanova, born Caswell Senior, pled guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses as a leader of Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang (aka “Gorilla Stone”). Specifically, he pled guilty to one count of conspiring to conduct and participate in the conduct of the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana. The Brooklyn rapper also admitted to a series of crimes committed while leading the interstate gang that spans from New York to Florida.

According to Williams, Casanova admitted to being involved in a Florida shooting on July 5, 2020, a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018 and conspiring to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

“Senior was an active, hands-on participant in the gang’s senseless violence, including a shooting in Miami and contributing to a robbery at a Manhattan diner,” he said. “Dismantling violent gangs and stopping gun violence continues to be one of my highest priorities.”

Casanova’s attorney, James Kousouros, issued a statement to XXL explaining Casanova's plea deal and his client's next steps moving forward in the case.

"Mr. Senior did plead guilty today to the racketeering conspiracy and the specific charges to which he pled were the sale of marijuana and the robbery of a young lady that was filming him in a diner," he said. "The government has agreed to dismiss all the remaining charges at the time of [sentence]. We will be submitting comprehensive sentencing memoranda in which we will endeavor to demonstrate to the Court that Mr. Senior is a good man, a good father and husband, and someone the court can feel confident will not reoffend."

Casanova is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 6. The embattled rapper faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

XXL has reached out to Casanova’s publicist for comment.