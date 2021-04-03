DMX Hospitalized After Drug Overdose, Rappers Respond

UPDATE (April 3):

Following news that DMX's children were flying in to be by his side at a New York hospital, the family of the rapper released a statement on April 3.

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home," the statement reads. "At this time, he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer. The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hip-hop woke up to the sad news that DMX overdosed last night.

According to TMZ on Saturday (April 3), the rapper was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. after suffering from a heart attack after overdosing on Friday night (April 2) at 11 p.m. He currently remains in the hospital where he reportedly is "brain dead" and in a "vegetative state," sources said.

Following the reports of DMX's condition, the rhymer's rap peers offered their support to the 50-year-old Yonkers, N.Y. native. Rappers such as Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, Eminem, Kid Cudi, Saigon, T.I. and Lil Reese, among others, have showed their love for the It's Dark and Hell Is Hot artist on social media.

After news broke early this morning that X was in the hospital due to an overdose, Rick Ross shared a video to his Instagram Story, sending prayers for his well-being. "Prayers up for DMX the legend, let's put that in the sky," Rick Ross wrote.

T.I. also posted to the photo-sharing platform, offering kind words and revealing how DMX has supported him through hard times, "Shake back Big Bro. We made plans Maaaan We got shit to do!!! We laughed so hard about how far we've made it in life this night," the "Live Your Life" rapper started. "I appreciate you so much for pulling up & and checking on a nigga. So now I'm tellin you like you told me...This too shall pass...We need Real 1s like you around!!! #PrayersUpForDMX."

Everyone at XXL is sending their thoughts and prayers to DMX and his loved ones. Check out the other rappers praying that DMX has a speedy recovery below.