DMX Suffers Drug Overdose, Is in ‘Grave Condition’ – Report

UPDATE (April 3):

Following news that DMX's children were flying in to be by his side at a New York hospital, the family of the rapper released a statement on April 3.

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home," the statement reads. "At this time, he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer. The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

ORIGINAL STORY:

DMX is reportedly in "grave condition" following a recent drug overdose.

On Saturday (April 3), TMZ reported that the legendary Yonkers, N.Y. rapper is in the hospital with a dire prognosis after overdosing and suffering a heart attack at his home last night (April 2) around 11 p.m. He is reportedly in a White Plains, N.Y. hospital being treated in the ICU. Sources say the rapper may be "brain dead" or in a "vegetative state."

The hip-hop community is sending up well wishes for X on social media including artists like Rick Ross, T.I., Joell Ortiz and more.

XXL has reached out to DMX's record label for comment on the situation.

X, born Earl Simmons, has infamously struggled with drug use throughout his adult life and has spoken openly about it in his music from the beginning of his career. The lauded rap veteran had seemingly been doing better and getting even more in touch with his spiritual roots in recent years. Prior to the pandemic, he had been touring semi-regularly.

Following a one-year stint in jail on tax evasion charges in 2018, X signed a new deal with Def Jam in September of 2019, reuniting with the label that he initially signed his first major label deal with in 1998. The following month, in October of 2019, the 50-year-old rapper entered into a drug rehab program. Last August, he revealed he was working on his first album in years with the help of frequent collaborator Swizz Beatz. The LP would be his first album since 2015's Redemption of the Beast.

