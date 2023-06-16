Casanova’s Face Slashed During Prison Altercation After Denouncing Gang Affiliation

Casanova is recovering after getting his face slashed during a prison altercation just days after denouncing his gang affiliation in court.

Casanova's Face Cut During Fight in Prison

On Friday (June 16), NBC New York reported on an investigation into the violence at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J. The incident occurred on Thursday (June 15). Casanova's face was slashed with a weapon by fellow inmate Ulysses Lugo. Cas and a group of men then reportedly chased down Lugo and returned the favor, cutting Lugo "several" times in the face. When officers responded to the scene, both Lugo and Casanova were covered in blood.

Anthony Puglisi, a spokesperson for the prison, told NBC New York the incident is being looked into.

"This minor incident and whether weapons were employed is under investigation," the statement reads.

XXL has reached out to the Essex County Correctional Facility for comment. Casanova's attorney responded to XXL's request for comment saying his firm is looking into the incident.

Casanova's Legal Issues

Casanova surrendered to the FBI to face racketeering and drug charges in December of 2020 along with 17 other alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. The following month, a judge ruled that Cas was a danger to the public and denied his bail. Last May, Cas pled guilty to one count of conspiring to conduct and participate in the conduct of the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

The face-slashing comes on the heels of Casanova denouncing his gang affiliation during a court hearing earlier this week with the hopes of getting leniency from the judge when he is sentenced. Cas is facing up to 60 years in prison.

