Judge Rules Casanova a ‘Danger to the Community,’ Denies Rapper’s Bail – Report

UPDATE (Jan. 29):

Casanova's attorney, James Kousouros, offered XXL a statement on Friday (Jan. 29) regarding a Manhattan judge denying the rapper bail.

"While we disagree with the Court’s assessment of danger we believe that the weakness of the case against Mr. Senior as to the charges in this case was made quite clear during the hearing," the statement reads. "Mr. Senior voluntarily surrendered in this case knowing that he is innocent of these charges and while we are disappointed with the detention decision, we are confident that he will ultimately be exonerated."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Casanova has been behind bars since he surrendered to authorities on racketeering-related charges last month, and now a judge has reportedly denied him bail.

According to a report in the New York Daily News on Thursday (Jan. 28), Manhattan Federal Judge Philip Halpern decided that due to Cas' criminal history and the evidence in the rapper's case, granting him bail would be too much of a risk. Therefore, the judge, who reportedly said the 34-year-old artist could be a "danger to the community," has denied Casanova's bail.

Judge Halpern reportedly said, "The fact that violence seems to be perpetuated by associates of Mr. Senior ... it’s plausible to interpret that as evidence ... Mr. Senior doesn’t have to get his hands dirty."

Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Felton said that Casanova, born Caswell Senior, "is a full-fledged, committed leader of the gang," also mentioning that there is "rampant evidence of guns, drugs and violence centrally involving this defendant."

The denied bail was in the amount of $2.5 million.

As previously reported, the FBI announced back on Dec. 1, 2020 that they were trying to locate Cas following an 18-person gang sting. The Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, which the rapper is accused of being a member of, are facing numerous charges including racketeering, murder, narcotics and firearms charges and fraud.

Casanova surrendered to authorities at the Midtown South precinct in New York City on Dec. 2, 2020. However, he is reportedly in custody in White Plains, N.Y., facing charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The NY Daily News claims Cas, who is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted, held a near-top position in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang.

XXL has reached out to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, a rep for Casanova as well as his attorney for a comment.