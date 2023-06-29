Casanova’s Wife Says His Face Being Cut in Prison Was Greatly Exaggerated, Shows Proof

News of Casanova's face being cut in prison by another inmate was greatly exaggerated, according to the rapper's wife.

Casanova's Wife Comments on Rapper's Recent Prison Altercation

In a recent since-dissolved Instagram Story, Casanova's wife Jazzy weighed in on news of Cas' face being sliced during a prison altercation last week. She claims the incident was much smaller than it was played up to be.

"Now that he's sentenced let me address this. I said they saying you got a buck 50 baby," Jazzy captioned a screenshot of Casanova during a video visit, referencing the street term for slicing someone's face with a razor. "He video called me and said they must be talking about that buck 50 you put on my commissary. That boy look good. Y'all tried it with the buck 50. He got a lil 2 dollars."

In a follow-up post, she shared a close-up photo of Casanova that reveals a small cut on his face near his nose.

"This the buck 50 y'all speak of? I hate to bring you the bad news," Jazzy added.

Casanova's Face Cut During Prison Altercation

Back on June 15, Casanova got into a kerfuffle with an inmate at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J. Fellow inmate Ulysses Lugo reportedly sliced Cas' face with a weapon before Cas and some other inmates walked down Lugo and reportedly returned the favor. According to a correctional officer on the scene, both Lugo and Casanova, born Caswell Senior, were covered in blood following the incident. The slicing occurred on the heels of Cas denouncing his gang affiliation during a court hearing.

Casanova Sentenced in Racketeering Case

Earlier this week, Casanova was sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for racketeering and narcotics-related offenses. Cas has been behind bars since December of 2020 when he turned himself in to face charges. Last May, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to conduct and participate in the conduct of the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana. He was facing a maximum of 60 years in prison.

Read More: Casanova Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison for Racketeering and Narcotics

See Casanova's Wife Claiming His Recent Face-Cutting Incident Was Blown Out of Proportion Below