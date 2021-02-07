Casanova, who is currently in jail and being charged with numerous gang-related racketeering crimes, is facing more discipline after a video surfaced of the maskless Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper doing the Junebug Challenge during a recent video jail visit.

On Feb. 3, Cas' girlfriend, known as Swaggy Jazzy on Instagram, posted an Instagram video of the rapper doing the popular dance challenge, which finds participants doing moves in random locations to the tune of SpotemGottem's song "Beat Box 2." Casanova did the challenge during a video jail visit at the Westchester County Department of Correction in Valhalla, N.Y.

"I'm teaching my bae how to do the #jungebugchallenge," she captioned the clip, adding crying laughing emojis. "Y'all don't want no smoke my baby still got it."

Casanova also posted the video on his new Instagram page. "@meekmill and @nolimitherbo y’all don’t want no smoke 💨 y’all know my body lol y’all lucky I ain’t home #junebugchallenge," he wrote as the caption.

The Westchester County DOC did not think the video was a laughing matter. According to a TMZ report published on Sunday (Feb. 7), the video has resulted in disciplinary action for the rapper.

Cas has reportedly had his visitation rights stripped away because of the video. Recording videos and taking photos during a video visitation are prohibited. On top of that, the 34-year-old rhymer reportedly faces additional discipline for not having a mask on during his video visit, a mandate at the facility.

XXL has reached out to Casanova's team and lawyer, as well as the Westchester County Department of Correction for comment.

Casanova, born Caswell Senior, surrendered to federal authorities on Dec. 2, 2020, after being charged along with several others with racketeering-related crimes in connection to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. Casanova faces charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was denied bond last month after a judge ruled that he is a danger to the community.