Young M.A Insists She’s Sober, Shares News on Health and Music

Young M.A is updating fans on her health and upcoming releases in a new video shared on social media.

On Sunday (April 9), Young M.A hopped on her Instagram Story with a new message for her supporters following last month's events where a video of the rapper had fans showing concern for her health.

"I know I been low-key," Young M.A said in the video. "Long story short, basically, it's a small setback. Unfortunately, I made a lot of wrong decisions in my life. You know, it's starting to catch up with [me]. So, I just want y'all to know, besides all that I'm actually doing much better. I've been getting well. I've been very much sober. I don't want to go specifically into details. Because I really want to bring y'all on my journey."

The "OOOUUU" MC gave details on some upcoming audio and visual releases.

"I'm dropping some new music of course," she added. "I'ma also have a documentary with my story. I'ma keep y'all in tune, catch y'all back up. Because I know y'all been wondering. Y'all know I'm mysterious. I keep my personal problems to myself. But now it's time to expand that and express that to y'all."

"It's gon' be one of those M.A summers. I promise you," she added in a follow-up video.

Young M.A. fans were worried last month when her barber posted video of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper getting a shape-up, which raised concerns about M.A's health. M.A later released a statement revealing she's been going through some "health issues" for the last few years.

See Young M.A.'s New Update Below