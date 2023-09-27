Young M.A Posts Her Feelings on Overcoming Health Issues

Young M.A is opening up about overcoming her recent health issues.

Young M.A Comments on Recent Health Issues

Young M.A has made the hip-hop headlines multiple times this year for her health concerns. On Tuesday (Sept. 26), the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper shared her feelings on her arduous journey. Uploading a photo on her Instagram of herself sitting in a car, which can be seen below, Young M.A captioned the pic, "Survived some s**t I thought I would die from…," along with a white heart emoji.

Young M.A's Health Issues

Back in March, Young M.A fans became concerned after photos surfaced of the rapper at a barbershop not looking well. A day after the post went viral, M.A updated fans on her physical condition.

"As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years," Young M.A. said in a statement given to XXL. "I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time, but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future. Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary..Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good! -M.A."

The following month, she again gave fans a health update, assuring them she was sober and music was on the way.

Peep Young M.A's social media post commenting on overcoming her health issues below.

See Young M.A's Instagram Update on Her Health