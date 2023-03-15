Young M.A Defends Barber Who Posted Videos of M.A That Concerned Fans

Young M.A is now defending the barber who posted video footage of the rapper that left fans concerned for her health.

On Tuesday (March 14), barber to the stars and Wild ’N Out cast member Fatsdabarber hit up Instagram to show off some before and after clips of Young M.A getting a fresh cut. When the videos began to make its round across social media, the conversation became less about the Brooklyn, N.Y. MC getting a shape-up and her dreadlocks twisted and more about fans being deeply worried that Young M.A may be going through some sort of health crisis. Both M.A and Fatsdabarber have since addressed the growing concern.

As Young M.A began to trend on Twitter due to the widespread concern, many social media users turned against Fatsdabarber, adamantly questioning why he would post such videos if, in fact, the "Ooouuu" spitter's health was down bad in some way.

"That barber is completely f*****g wrong and unethical," wrote one Twitter user upon seeing Fatsdabarber's videos. "Young MA whole body language looked like she ain't wanna be recorded and you posted that s**t?"

Another tweeted: "I just feel like that barber never even had to post that video of Young MA, like you can clearly see she’s sick asf right now. Why not just give her that privacy and let her get a damn shape up in peace?"

"Idc if she reposted it a million times," the same Young M.A fan continued. "I just feel like common sense is common sense. He see she sick… just do her hair and move along."

Another social media user chimed in with: "Why tf that barber post Young Ma like that? I hope she never go to him again, you can see all in her face she ain’t wanna b recorded. I hope she’s ok "

"That barber foul for posting that vid of Young MA," tweeted another person carrying the same sentiment. "You could definitely tell she ain’t really wanna be recorded like that smh."

However, on Wednesday (March 15), Fatsdabarber returned to his Instagram Story to sternly address the backlash from fans complete with his own comedic flair. At that point, Young M.A was quick to back him up on her end.

"Y'all got so much to say as if I'm trying to embarrass my dawg," wrote Fatsdabarber. "If she didn't want me to record, she would've told me. Y'all don't know our bond nor our friendship."

He jokingly continued: "What y'all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that's that she didn't have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life, which I did. Thank you for coming, sis [Young M.A], and rocking with me like always. Love ya."

Over on her own Instagram Story, a seemingly unphased Young M.A reposted Fatsdabarber's pointed response to his detractors and concerned fans while throwing in a little comedic correction for what her barber had written.

"We blessed don't let that get to you blooda," Young M.A wrote to her barber in the IG Story's caption. "And I told you it was like 4 months."

Given the way both Young M.A and Fatsdabarber have handled the situation, it would appear as though fans of the "Unaccomodating" MC have nothing to be concerned about. In fact, M.A provided XXL with an official statement regarding her current health status.

"As many of my supporters know, I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years," the statement reads. "I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future. Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary... Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good! -M.A"

See Young M.A Defend the Barber Who Posted the Video of the Rapper That Concerned Fans Below

Young M.A. Defends Barber Who Posted New Footage Against Backlash From Fans youngma/Instagram loading...