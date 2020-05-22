Gunna, Young M.A, Styles P and More: New Projects This Week

Two months into the coronavirus quarantine and the new music releases aren't letting up. Scroll down below to take a look at the mixtapes, EPs and albums that dropped this week.

Gunna is back with his sophomore effort, Wunna. The thematic, astrology-inspired 18-track album delves into what the rapper considers to be his alter ego. However, Gunna maintains his buttery, silk-like flow. Days before dropping Wunna, the Atlanta native graced fans with a small dose of what they could expect from the trap-infused release. On Monday (May 18), the YSL signee delivered the video for the Turbo-produced title track of the album. He also offered fans a two-part documentary, filmed in Jamaica where the LP was recorded, to coincide with the effort. The new album is the rapper's follow-up to his debut LP, Drip or Drown 2, which dropped last year.

"Ooouuu" is right because Young M.A delivers, yet again. Following her 2019 release, Herstory in the Making, the Brooklyn spitter is giving fans the real raps on Red Flu. The new EP, which only contains bars from M.A, serves a mixture of trap, heat and ferocious lyrics. With production from Mike Zombie, NY Bangers and more, the seven-track project is sure to deliver what rap fans need to get through the coronavirus quarantine.

Rap veteran Styles P drops the new solo album Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm, which is a play on the HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm. Executive produced by the LOX member himself and manager Hovain, the 15-track effort offers the gritty rhymes and thought-provoking bars that Styles is known for. Styles P's new release might be a solo record, but he still features appearances from his longtime group members Jadakiss and Sheek Louch. The new album follows Styles' 2019 mixtape, Presence.

Scroll down to see new music from Gunna, Young M.A, Styles P, Key Glock and more.