G Herbo Surrenders to Authorities After Allegedly Being Involved in Federal Fraud Case

UPDATE (Dec. 3):

According to documents from the Department of Justice for the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, which were obtained by XXL this afternoon, G Herbo self-surrendered in the Central District of California earlier today. All defendants are to appear in court in Springfield, Mass. on Dec. 7. In addition to the PTSD rapper being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, he has also been charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of forfeiture.

Herbo's "aggravated identity theft charges provide for a mandatory two years in prison consecutive to any other sentence imposed."

ORIGINAL STORY:

G Herbo has reportedly surrendered to authorities in Los Angeles following allegations of involvement in a federal fraud case.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 3), Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, turned himself in after news surfaced online yesterday (Dec. 2) that he was connected to a four-year long fraud scheme, which consisted of using fraudulent identification, wire fraud fake credit cards to make luxury purchases between 2016 and 2020.

Among those purchases were vacation home rentals, chartering private yachts and jets, hotel stays, commercial flights and purchasing two designer puppies in Michigan in 2017.

A rep for the Chicago rapper told the outlet, "He [G Herbo] maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court. Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo's appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom."

As previously reported, the 14-count indictment reportedly includes promoter and manager Antonio "T-Glo" Strong, Southside Chicago rapper Joseph "Joe Rodeo" Williams and alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender.

All parties involved in the case are facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identify theft. Strong, who was taken into federal custody in Chicago back on Sept. 25, is charged with wire fraud as well.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles, the United States Attorney's Office Central District of California, the United States Attorney's Office Central District of Massachusetts, G Herbo's legal team and his rep for a comment on this matter.