G Herbo Says 6ix9ine Didn’t Beat His Case Because He Snitched, Tekashi Asks If Herbo Has Herpes

Once again, 6ix9ine continues to trade shots with whoever wants social media smoke. G Herbo is the latest person to engage with the polarizing rapper.

The back-and-forth started on Saturday (May 23), when Herbo commented on news of 6ix9ine reminding Charlamagne Tha God about his offer to fellate the rapper if he beat his federal case.

"lol But he didn't beat it he told. He plead guilty too," the Chicago rapper posted in the comment section of the report.

Tekashi fired back, "@nolimitherbo You have herpes is that correct?"

6ix9ine also tried to belittle Herbo's career, adding, "Let's name a gherbo song that's platinum." The "Gooba" rapper then offered to delete his Instagram account if someone could come up with one.

Herbo then shot back. "I went platinum in the streets somewhere you really wanna be but a never be able to go," he wrote. "& I got rich on my own nobody never made me cool & stole from me lol you basically paid to be cool you @nickcannon 😂😂😂 be safe."

NoLimitHerbo via Instagram

Anyone thinking 6ix9ine would be humble when he got out of prison has been sadly mistaken. The Dummy Boy rapper-federal informant has trolled or dissed multiple rappers including Snoop Dogg and Rich The Kid since he's been on home confinement serving the remainder of his prison sentence.

6ix9ine recently announced he will be dropping a music video for his latest single on Friday (May 29). According to the word on the street, the single may feature Nicki Minaj.