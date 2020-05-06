6ix9ine reportedly plans to reunite with Nicki Minaj on his new single.

Word of the collab surfaced on Wednesday (May 20), when Power 105.1 radio jock Honey German revealed the news via Twitter. “I’m hearing that @6ix9ine has a new track with @NICKIMINAJ coming out soon – Let us wait,” she posted.

Tekashi dropped his first post-prison single, "Gooba," on Friday (May 8). He planned to drop a new video on Friday (May 22). However, he pushed the release date back to May 29. This is the presumed song Nicki will appear on.

On Saturday (May 23), 6ix9ine said he would let fans pick the title for the upcoming track. 6ix9ine's friend and blogger, DJ Akademiks, offered the suggestion, "Taco." Nicki Minaj's most recent tweet is simply an emoji of a taco, possibly adding more credence to the new Nicki collab.

Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine have collaborated before on "FeFe," in July of 2018. The song has since been certified platinum eight times and rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. 6ix9ine spent last week blasting Billboard after his new single "Gooba" failed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, falling behind Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" and Doja Cat's "Say So (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj. After Grande addressed Tekashi's claims that she had falsely obtained her No. 1 seeding, he fired back.

"All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY," 6ix9ine posted on Instagram. "I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.. LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble .... I don’t think you know what humble is.......... YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN."

Since getting out of prison early to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement, Tekashi has continued his beefing ways, as he has recently gone back and forth with Snoop Dogg and Rich The Kid.

Watch 6ix9ine speak on new song dropping next Friday and making money on house arrest below.