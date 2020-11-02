Lil Nas X Calls Dave East Homophobic After East Makes Comments About Nas Being Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X has called out Dave East after the Harlem rapper made disparaging comments about the "Old Town Road" rapper being dressed as Nicki Minaj for Halloween.

On Sunday (Nov. 1), Dave East used a homophobic slur in Jamaican patois to referring to Lil Nas X after East shared a screenshot of a blog post of Nas dressed identically as Nicki from the music video for her 2011 record "Super Bass."

The Mass Appeal Records rhymer wrote underneath a side-by-side image of Lil Nas X and Nicki Minaj, "AND Y'ALL WAS MAD AT ME ABOUT THIS NIGGA," adding an emoji of a man palming his face. In a follow-up IG post, East said, "BATI MON BUN UP!!!!"

"It’s 'batty man' niggas can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois," Lil Nas X artist wrote in a retweet in response to a Twitter user named Animalfriesplz, who questioned Dave East for writing the offensive remark aimed at Nas X on his Instagram story over the weekend.

"Your obsession you have with the lgbtq community is getting weird. Do you have anything to share with the class? @DaveEast," the person wrote to Dave East via Twitter, including screenshots of his Instagram Story, which contained the homophobic comment the rapper made online.

The term Dave East used is an offensive Jamaican slang term for a gay male.

It's unclear if Lil Nas X actually dressed up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween or if the images he posted on his IG were photoshopped. However, he responded to criticism he received from 50 Cent as well.

"👀what the fuck, Nikki come get him !!! Lol," the Queens MC wrote. Nas X replied to the tweet, "Why u in barb buisness [sic]?"

Lil Nas X is a dedicated Nicki Minaj fan and revealed himself as such back in May when he tweeted, "life is too short to pretend you’re not a barb." His tweet came after news surfaced that he was behind a secret Nicki stan social media account years ago.