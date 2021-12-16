9lokknine Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison, Still Faces Attempted Murder and Racketeering Charges

9lokknine has just been hit with a hefty prison sentence after pleading guilty to two gun charges and an aggravated identity theft charge earlier this year.

According to court documents from Dec. 15, obtained by XXL on Thursday (Dec. 16), the 21-year-old rapper, born Jacquavius Smith, will be spending the next 87 months—or seven and one-fourth years—in prison on federal charges of Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Aggravated Identity Theft and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.

As part of 9lokk's plea deal, he's been ordered to complete three years of supervised release and mandatory drug testing. He must also pay restitution in the amount of $10,416 and a special assessment fee of $300.

Back in July, 9lokknine's initial indictment had him facing two counts of Burglary of a Structure While Masked—Non-Dwelling, Criminal Mischief While Masked, Grand-Theft Statutory Property, Grand Theft—More Than $300 but less than $20,000, Possession of Burglary Tools while he was also knowingly in possession of interstate and foreign commerce and a firearm—a Glock 22 .40 caliber gun—with 18 rounds of ammunition and Possession of Oxycodone.

Additionally, the Orlando, Fla. rapper was eyeing charges of Possession of Firearm for a MK4 semiautomatic rifle, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, and Possession of the Identification of Another Person—specifically the name, social security number and address belonging to an individual with the initials S.S. to commit wire fraud.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel in July, not only did 9lokk plead guilty to the aforementioned federal charges, but he was also accused of COVID-19 fraud. He fraudulently applied for and received federal Paycheck Protection Program funds amounting to $10,000.

9lokknine opened a bank account in March and received the pandemic assistance funds on April 16. He also reportedly shared an Instagram message of the PPP loan application to friends, which was intercepted via a wiretap by the Orange Count Sheriff's Office.

The troubled rhymer, who has a history of arrests and gun charges, is also facing five counts of attempted murder after firing a gun into an occupied home in July of last year. He was also hit with one separate count of both throwing/shooting into an occupied structure or dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In June of this year, 9lokknine was arrested on racketeering charges and has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Feb. 23, 2022, and a trial set for March 7, 2022.

In November of last year, 9lokk was arrested on gun charges in Orlando.

XXL has reached out to a rep for 9lokknine as well as his attorney for comment.