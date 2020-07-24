9lokknine is in police custody after being arrested for attempted murder in Florida.

On Friday (July 24), 9lokknine, 20, was arrested in Orlando, Fla. for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. The Orlando-bred rapper is also charged with throwing/shooting into an occupied structure or dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In documents from Orange County Corrections Department, obtained by XXL, 9lokknine was arrested earlier this evening, around 6:30 p.m. and currently has a bond set at over $25,000.

The "Why you Lying" rapper is currently facing five separate second-degree attempted murder charges and one individual count of both throwing/shooting into an occupied structure or dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

There are no further details regarding the incident at this time.

Orange County Corrections Department

9lokknine's most recent arrest is not the first time the young rhymer has made headlines for disputes with the law. Earlier this year, the rhymer, born Jacquavius Smith, found himself in legal trouble after being arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in Miami in Jan. 3. This arrest carried a maximum of five years in prison or five years in probation along with a hefty $5,000 fine.

Prior to that arrest, he was incarcerated for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession last May. He was hit with 17 charges in relation to the arrest, with the most serious being possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third-degree grand theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $47,000.

Aside from his legal troubles, the "Crayola" artist just dropped the new song "One Minute" two days ago. His last project, Mind of Destruction, was released last year via Cash Money Records, to which he signed in 2018. "One Minute" arrived via AFNF LLC, seemingly indicating that 9lokknine is no longer signed to Birdman's label.