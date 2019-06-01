On Friday (May 31), 9lokknine was arrested in Orlando, Fla. and charged with multiple crimes including possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession.

Not much is known about the arrest at the time, as details have yet to be released. XXL has confirmed via Orange County arrest records that 9lokk, born Jacquavius Dennard Smith, was booked on Friday at 9:19 p.m. He was hit with 17 charges in relation to the arrest, with the most serious being possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third-degree grand theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $47,000.

The Orlando native signed with Cash Money Records last August. Last October, he was also arrested in Florida for gun possession and grand theft. In that case, he was charged with possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted delinquent, grand theft in the third degree, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and carrying a concealed firearm.

Music-wise, the 19-year-old rapper is still trying to build up his resume after inking a deal with Baby and Slim last summer. In December, he put out the Christmas-themed Lil Glokk That Stole Khristmas mixtape, which featured YNW Melly on the track "223's." In April, he dropped the video for the single "Az-Za." He also recently put out the visual for the song "Sirens."