Hotboii Back in Jail Again, Five Arrests in Seven Years

Hotboii's attorney, Lyle Mazin, has released the following statement to XXL about the rapper's recent arrest: "Mr. Walker has had other violations of probation alleged against him. Both still in litigation and we remain confident he will be vindicated on. He continues to focus all of his energy on the loves of life; his son, his music and his fans. This latest incident occurred within the last 24 hours and information is still forthcoming."

Hotboii was arrested again on gun and trespassing charges in Miami yesterday.

On Wednesday (July 9), the Orlando, Fla., rapper, born Javarri Walker, was booked for firearm possession by a convicted felon and trespassing on school property with a firearm, according to police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (July 10). He has since been freed on a $2,500 bond. Few details have been released about the latest arrest. XXL has reached out to Hotboii's attorney and the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

Hotboii's Criminal Past

Hotboii has a lengthy criminal rap sheet that includes five confirmed arrests over the past seven years. According to Orlando court records, in 2018, he was arrested for gun possession but did not face prosecution. He was arrested twice in 2020. Once for firearm possession, weed possession and resisting an officer, and a second time for firearm possession.

Hotboii was arrested on gang RICO charges in July of 2021 and turned himself in to jail after having his bond revoked in June of 2022. After spending over two years behind bars, Hotboii was freed after his attorney was able to get the case dismissed last September. Hotboii was accused of using Instagram to promote guns and lyrics mentioning a gang, and being in possession of a gun in his vehicle. However, his attorney, Lyle Mazin, successfully argued 438 was not a gang, but a social media hashtag used to represent Hotboii's neighborhood in the Pine Hills area of Orlando, and the case was thrown out.

However, Hotboii was reportedly arrested this past February in Orlando, though that information has not been confirmed.