Fenix Flexin’s Viral Song ‘Rubberz’ Has People Convinced It’s AI But He Says ‘No Sir’

Fenix Flexin's viral new song "Rubberz" has people convinced it's AI, but he says it's the real deal.

The Shoreline Mafia member released the Purps on the Beat-produced single on June 5, which finds his rhyming in a folk-music tone over a beat that sounds like it was pulled straight out of Miami Vice. People are positive that Fenix used AI and not his real voice on the song.

"Nah, I need a REAL live performance lol if bro can prove this is actually him, I’ll give him all his flowers," someone posted in the comment section of Fenix's On The Radar performance of the song.

"Bro Asked A.I. - “Make Me A Miami Vice /Scarface 70’s Song Using My Voice," someone else wrote.

"Everything AI," another comment reads. "I just heard the hardest EST gee song and everyone in the comments sayin it’s A.I and now everyone saying this is AI I can’t."

However, on Tuesday (June 9), Fenix responded to doubts about the track in the comment section of the same post.

"No sirrrrrrr, recorded same as all music I do!" he wrote. "Only difference Is auto tune reverb and me using my fake uk accent lol."

Last week, Bootleg Kev revealed that Fenix told him the song was not AI. In an interview with XXL back in January, Fenix revealed he is working on revamping his sound. He wasn't lying.

Watch Fenix Flexin Perform "Rubberz," Read Reactions and See His Response to People Thinking It's AI

See Rappers' Confusing Lyrics