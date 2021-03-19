Another week, another series of new music. Scroll down to see what's new and let's get to it.

Griselda's own Benny The Butcher joins forces with master producer Harry Fraud for their project, The Plugs I Met 2. The release is the follow-up to the initial offering, The Plugs I Met, which dropped back in 2019. TPIM2 features the project's first single "Thanksgiving," a perfectly crafted track that seamlessly tells the story of Benny's days on the block and how his successors should show gratitude—an obvious pun on the meaning of Thanksgiving. The nine-track project features appearances from 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, French Montana and more.

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind team up for their new album, 1176. This project finds Guapdad on a melodic wave, showcasing more of his singing voice with songs like "Touch Dough." Featuring a variety of sonics, Guapdad offers "She Wanna" featuring P-Lo, which has an Oakland-inspired sound and a Ying Yang Twins-esque whisper on the track. In addition to "She Wanna," Guapdad 4000 and !llmind, who executive produces the effort, released the slower groove "How Many" prior to the album's official arrival. Overall, the 28-year-old rhymer uses the LP as a canvas to paint the picture of his life up until now.

22gz returns with his new project, The Blixky Tape 2. The Brooklyn drill pioneer delivers 13 new tracks including guest appearances from Jackboy, Saint Laurent Sour, Julion Foolio and more. "Blixky Tape Freestyle Pt. 2," "Twirlanta," "Waterfall" and "Casa," among others, are featured on the project. The new release is the follow-up to 22's breakout mixtape, The Blixky Tape, which dropped in 2019 and features Kodak Black and Quin NFN.

Check out releases from Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin, DDG, Tokyo Jetz and more below.