After months of waiting for summer's arrival, consistent warmth is here and the releases for the month of July are sure to keep the temperature rising. In June, there were efforts from Atlanta's well-known rap trio Migos, who delivered their highly anticipated Culture III album and were neck and neck for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with former 2020 XXL Freshman Polo G, who dropped his third LP, Hall of Fame, the same day on June 11. A project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk called The Voice of the Heroes arrived earlier this month as well.

The aforementioned offerings were the perfect preamble for what to expect for the July 2021 new music releases.

On July 1, Fenix Flexin is set to drop his solo debut mixtape, Fenix Flexin Vol. 1. Formerly of Shoreline Mafia, the California-bred rhymer is coming through with 15 tracks and a feature from Drakeo the Ruler. The tape also has a tribute to the late Mac P Dawg, an affiliate of Shoreline Mafia who was shot and killed in April of last year. Around that time, Fenix also announced his departure from the rap crew. "Got nun but love for my niggas Nd what we’ve accomplished but this new album will be my last with shoreline as a group," he tweeted. "Moving foward w my individual career Nd visions for myself Nd where I wanna be." Shoreline Mafia dropped their debut album and final project as a unit, Mafia Bidness, in July of 2020.

The next day, on July 2, G Herbo is scheduled to release his fourth full-length LP, 25. Led by previously released singles "Statement," "Really Like That" and "Break Yoself," the offering contains an additional 16 tracks that haven't been heard yet. Ahead of the album being available for fans to hear, Herbo teased his latest work via Twitter. "HOPE YALL READY 25 ON THE WAY IM ACTING KRAZY!!," he wrote on June 12. The Chicago rapper's new album comes a little less than a year-and-a-half after he dropped his February of 2020 project, PTSD, which had a deluxe to follow in May of last year.

Next month, another posthumous album by the late Pop Smoke is expected to arrive as well. On July 16, Pop's 17-track effort will be released via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records and will serve as the follow-up to Pop's massively successful debut, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which arrived on July 3, 2020, about five months after his tragic death. The Brooklyn rapper's team made the announcement of the new album on Instagram on July 23. The video montage in promotion of the forthcoming project features short clips of Pop Smoke as he transitions from childhood to an adult, and in the clip, he can be heard saying, "I aint tryna be cool. We gotta make history."

More releases will be arriving in July including new albums from Vince Staples and Jazz Cartier. Find out the other projects dropping below.