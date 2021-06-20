Polo G's rap star status has been further solidified with a No. 1 album.

On Sunday (June 20), the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for a new week was revealed with Polo G's new LP, Hall of Fame, has debuted as the No. 1 album in the country. The 2020 XXL Freshman moved 143,000 equivalent album units in the first week. This is the Chicago rapper's second top five entry and third album to debut in the top 10. The Goat, released in 2020, debuted at No. 2, while his debut album, Die a Legend, in 2019, entered the chart at No. 6.

Hall of Fame was spearheaded by the song "Rapstar," which became ’Lo's first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in April. The album also features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch and more. Polo adds to the list of rappers who have scored their first No. 1 album in 2021 including Rod Wave (SoulFly), Playboi Carti (Whole Lotta Red), Moneybagg Yo (A Gangsta's Pain), Lil Durk and Lil Baby (The Voice of the Heroes).

Unfortunately, Polo ran into some legal issues while celebrating the album's release in Miami this month. He was arrested on June 12 for multiple charges including battery, resisting arrest and threatening an officer following a traffic stop while heading to an afterparty for his album release. He bonded out the following day.

Columbia

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Migos (Culture III, No. 2), Lil Baby and Lil Durk (The Voice of the Heroes, No. 4), Moneybagg Yo (A Gangsta's Pain, No. 9) and J. Cole (The Off-Season, No. 10)

