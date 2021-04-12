Polo G’s ‘Rapstar’ Lyrics

Polo G's "Rapstar" was a long time coming, and now that it's here, his fans can't get enough.

The Einer Bankz and Synco-produced ukulele-laced trap beat is the 22-year-old rapper's most recent offering, in which he raps about fame, fortune, success and relationships. The track made its debut on streaming platforms on April 9 and will likely appear on the 2020 XXL Freshman's highly anticipated Hall of Fame project.

On "Rapstar," the Chicago native delivers a tight, melodic flow. The new cut, which garnered over 13 million views on YouTube in a matter of days, is also an indication that Polo G's next album will be highly anticipated going by those numbers.

Check out the lyrics to Polo G's new single "Rapstar" below.

INTRO

Shout-out my nigga, Synco

CHORUS

Uh (Tuned up), copped a BMW, new deposit, I picked up another bag

Like fuck it, I'ma count while I'm in it

I hear planes flyin', crowds screamin', money counters, chains clangin'

Shit, I guess that's how it sound when you winnin'

I ain't jokin', do it sound like I'm kiddin'?

I been makin' like 2,000 a minute

So high up through the clouds, I was swimmin'

I'm probably gon' drown when I'm in it

I bet she gon' get loud when I'm in it

And we might have a child when I'm finished

VERSE 1

Uh, I won't love a ho, after we fuck, she can't get near me

Only bitch I give a conversation to is Siri

My pants Amiri, yes, I'm winnin', clearly

I'm the chosen one, seen my potential, so they fear me

Lately I've been prayin', God, I wonder, can you hear me?

Thinkin' ’bout the old me, I swear I miss you dearly

Stay down ’til you come up, I've been stickin' to that theory

Every day a battle, I'm exhausted and I'm weary

Make sure I smile in public, when alone, my eyes teary

I fought through it all, but that shit hurt me severely

I've been gettin' high to hide behind my insecurities

Takin' different pills, but I know it ain't gon'—

CHORUS

Uh, copped a BMW, new deposit, I picked up another bag

Like fuck it, I'ma count while I'm in it

I hear planes flyin', crowds screamin', money counters, chains clangin'

Shit, I guess that's how it sound when you winnin'

I ain't jokin', do it sound like I'm kiddin'?

I been makin' like 2,000 a minute

So high up through the clouds, I was swimmin'

I'm probably gon' drown when I'm in it

I bet she gon' get loud when I'm in it (Uh, uh)

And we might have a child when I'm finished

VERSE 2

They say I'm ’Pac rebirth, never put out a weak verse

Homicides when we lurk, I'ma step ’til my feet hurt

Weren't puttin' them streets first

White tees turned burgundy T-shirts

Lookin' for somethin' real, he stuck in a deep search

Anxiety killin' me, I just want to leave Earth

When they ask if I'm OK, it just make everything seem worse

Try and explain your feelings, sound like something you rehearsed

Stabbed me in my back with a clean smirk

Lookin' so deep into your eyes, I can read your thoughts, so

Shut the fuck..., I mean, please don't talk

I done been through too much and I don't need another loss

Put that on every war scar for every battle I fought

CHORUS

Uh, copped a BMW, new deposit, I picked up another bag

Like fuck it, I'ma count while I'm in it

I hear planes flyin', crowds screamin', money counters, chains clangin'

Shit, I guess that's how it sound when you winnin'

I ain't jokin', do it sound like I'm kiddin'?

I been makin' like 2,000 a minute

So high up through the clouds, I was swimmin'

I'm probably gon' drown when I'm in it

I bet she gon' get loud when I'm in it

And we might have a child when I'm finished

OUTRO

When I'm finished, when I'm finished

Watch Polo G's "Rapstar" video below.

