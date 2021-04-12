Polo G’s ‘Rapstar’ Lyrics
Polo G's "Rapstar" was a long time coming, and now that it's here, his fans can't get enough.
The Einer Bankz and Synco-produced ukulele-laced trap beat is the 22-year-old rapper's most recent offering, in which he raps about fame, fortune, success and relationships. The track made its debut on streaming platforms on April 9 and will likely appear on the 2020 XXL Freshman's highly anticipated Hall of Fame project.
On "Rapstar," the Chicago native delivers a tight, melodic flow. The new cut, which garnered over 13 million views on YouTube in a matter of days, is also an indication that Polo G's next album will be highly anticipated going by those numbers.
Check out the lyrics to Polo G's new single "Rapstar" below.
INTRO
Shout-out my nigga, Synco
CHORUS
Uh (Tuned up), copped a BMW, new deposit, I picked up another bag
Like fuck it, I'ma count while I'm in it
I hear planes flyin', crowds screamin', money counters, chains clangin'
Shit, I guess that's how it sound when you winnin'
I ain't jokin', do it sound like I'm kiddin'?
I been makin' like 2,000 a minute
So high up through the clouds, I was swimmin'
I'm probably gon' drown when I'm in it
I bet she gon' get loud when I'm in it
And we might have a child when I'm finished
VERSE 1
Uh, I won't love a ho, after we fuck, she can't get near me
Only bitch I give a conversation to is Siri
My pants Amiri, yes, I'm winnin', clearly
I'm the chosen one, seen my potential, so they fear me
Lately I've been prayin', God, I wonder, can you hear me?
Thinkin' ’bout the old me, I swear I miss you dearly
Stay down ’til you come up, I've been stickin' to that theory
Every day a battle, I'm exhausted and I'm weary
Make sure I smile in public, when alone, my eyes teary
I fought through it all, but that shit hurt me severely
I've been gettin' high to hide behind my insecurities
Takin' different pills, but I know it ain't gon'—
CHORUS
Uh, copped a BMW, new deposit, I picked up another bag
Like fuck it, I'ma count while I'm in it
I hear planes flyin', crowds screamin', money counters, chains clangin'
Shit, I guess that's how it sound when you winnin'
I ain't jokin', do it sound like I'm kiddin'?
I been makin' like 2,000 a minute
So high up through the clouds, I was swimmin'
I'm probably gon' drown when I'm in it
I bet she gon' get loud when I'm in it (Uh, uh)
And we might have a child when I'm finished
VERSE 2
They say I'm ’Pac rebirth, never put out a weak verse
Homicides when we lurk, I'ma step ’til my feet hurt
Weren't puttin' them streets first
White tees turned burgundy T-shirts
Lookin' for somethin' real, he stuck in a deep search
Anxiety killin' me, I just want to leave Earth
When they ask if I'm OK, it just make everything seem worse
Try and explain your feelings, sound like something you rehearsed
Stabbed me in my back with a clean smirk
Lookin' so deep into your eyes, I can read your thoughts, so
Shut the fuck..., I mean, please don't talk
I done been through too much and I don't need another loss
Put that on every war scar for every battle I fought
CHORUS
Uh, copped a BMW, new deposit, I picked up another bag
Like fuck it, I'ma count while I'm in it
I hear planes flyin', crowds screamin', money counters, chains clangin'
Shit, I guess that's how it sound when you winnin'
I ain't jokin', do it sound like I'm kiddin'?
I been makin' like 2,000 a minute
So high up through the clouds, I was swimmin'
I'm probably gon' drown when I'm in it
I bet she gon' get loud when I'm in it
And we might have a child when I'm finished
OUTRO
When I'm finished, when I'm finished
Watch Polo G's "Rapstar" video below.
Meet the 2020 XXL Freshman Class