Latto, Polo G, Logic and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The new music cycle turns over again as August continues to heat up. This week, one of rap's most popular female MCs drops her latest LP, a Chicago rapper puts out a long-delayed release, a Maryland lyricist drops his latest independent offering and more.

Latto Delivers Sugar Honey Iced Tea Album

Latto unleashes her third album titled, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, in honor of her Atlanta roots, as teased in the trailer for the album, which was a recreation of the 2000s film, ATL. The ClayCo rapper maintains a very Southern focus on the album with features from Texan artists Megan Thee Stallion and Teezo Touchdown, and hometown talents Young Nudy, Hunxho and R&B artists Ciara and Mariah The Scientist, both of which hail from Atlanta as well. There's also an appearance from Tennessee-bred singer Coco Jones. While Latto displays her lyrical and musical growth, she also taps into her melodic side as well. Sugar Honey Iced Tea, is the follow-up to her 2022 album 777.

Polo G Finally Releases Hood Poet Album

Over two years have passed since Polo G first announced his fourth studio album Hood Poet. The rollout for the 18-track album, which features appearances from G-Herbo, 42 Dugg and others, technically kicked off with the single "Distraction" back in June of 2022. This was followed by "Bag Talk" in October and "My All" in December. Come 2023, Polo G dropped off "No Time Wasted" featuring Future in February, followed by "Barely Holdin' On" in August. Then in 2024, Polo G returned again with "Sorrys & Ferrari's" in February, "Angels in the Sky" in May, and "We Uh Shoot" featuring Lil Durk in August.

Logic Comes Out of Retirement With Ultra 85

Ultra 85 was originally meant to be the title of Logic's brief retirement album back in 2020 when he announced he'd be stepping away from music. He instead dropped off No Pressure, which many assumed to be the same album but just repackaged. However, Logic confirmed in January Ultra 85 would drop this year. Led by the songs "Teleport," "Mission Control," featuring T Man The Wizard, "Deja Vu" featuring DJ Drama, "4Ever" and "Fear," 20-track LP finally drops today.

Listen to all the new projects this week from Benny The Butcher, Larry June, producer Southside and more below.