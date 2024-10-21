Polo G Arrested for His Second Gun Charge This Year – Report

Polo G is reportedly in jail after being arrested on a gun charge in California over the weekend.

Polo G Arrested Again for Gun Charge

On Monday (Oct. 21), TMZ first reported that Chicago rapper Polo G is behind bars after being booked in the Los Angeles area on Oct. 19. According to the celebrity news site, the arrest came as the result of a traffic stop in San Fernando Valley, Calif. for speeding. Police then discovered Polo had a loaded handgun in his car and he was taken in for felony possession of a concealed weapon. According to police records obtained by XXL, Polo is at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, Calif. He has not been granted bail.

XXL has reached out to Polo G's team, his attorney and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Polo G's Other Run-Ins With the Law

Polo G has had several run-ins with the law over the past few years. In June of 2021, he was arrested in Miami for resisting arrest and battery on a police officer. That September, he was arrested again in L.A. for carrying a concealed weapon.

Last August, his L.A. home was raided by police and he was charged with gun possession after seven weapons were reportedly found in his home. Back in April, Polo was arrested for gun possession again in New York. That arrest came after a member of the cleaning staff at The Dominick Hotel located in downtown Manhattan discovered a gun in the 25-year-old rapper's room and notified police. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Polo G released his latest album Hood Poet in August.