Seven Guns Found Inside Polo G’s Home, Rapper Charged With Gun Possession – Report

Seven guns were found inside Polo G's home, and he has reportedly been charged with gun possession in connection to the recent raid on his home.

Polo G Arrested for Gun Possession After Seven Guns Found Inside His Home

On Thursday (Aug. 24), Polo G and his brother Trench Baby were officially charged following their arrests on Wednesday (Aug. 23), according to TMZ. Polo G, born Taurus Bartlett, was arrested and is now facing a charge of illegal possession of a short-barreled rifle. Seven weapons were found in his home when police searched the house on Wednesday. Trench Baby, born Taurean Bartlett, was arrested and has been charged with robbery.

According to the celebrity news site, the raid on the home was the result of a reported incident in which Trench Baby allegedly robbed a man in Granada Hills, Calif. during a music video shoot on Aug. 15. The alleged victim, who was reportedly the video director, told police he arrived to the shoot and was approached by Trench Baby, who demanded the money off his person and additionally made the man wire Trench Baby money from another account.

XXL has reached out to the Burbank Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Polo G Was Arrested for Separate Incident Shortly After Being Released for Gun Possession Arrest

Both Polo G and Trench Baby were arrested again after they were released from LAPD custody on Aug. 23. The new arrest was for kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges in a separate incident.

"Last night, Mr. Taurus Bartlett (Polo G) and his brother, Mr. Taurean Bartlett (Trench Baby), were arrested and booked on kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon charges," a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told XXL. "The charges stem from a report filed in April of this year in which Taurus and Taurean Bartlett were listed as suspects."

"Once Mr. Taurus and Taurean Bartlett were released from LAPD’s custody on unrelated charges, Burbank PD investigators were standing by to take them into custody on the Burbank case," the statement continues. "They were taken into custody without incident and have since been released on $100,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office."

Polo G's Lawyer Releases Two Statements

Polo G's lawyer Bradford Cohen provided two separate statements to XXL regarding both legal matters.

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Cohen revealed that cops found a firearm in Polo G's home during the raid.

"The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo's home and not Polo directly," Cohen told XXL. "The officers have detained Polo to 'verify' that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon. I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions."

Cohen released an additional statement about the kidnapping arrest on Thursday night (Aug. 24).

"We are waiting additional information," the statement reads. "Given that, the charges against Polo are very unusual given the timing and purported knowledge of the police. The length of time between the alleged incident and the arrest is suspect. We believe once all the facts come out it will be a very different picture than how the charges look on paper. We look forward to challenging the accusations and the vindication our client."

Polo G and Trench Baby are currently out on bond.