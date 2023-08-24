Polo G Arrested for Kidnapping, Robbery and Assault

Polo G has been arrested for kidnapping, robbery and assault charges following the recent raid on his Los Angeles home.

Polo G Arrested

Last night (Aug. 23), Polo G was taken into custody and booked by the Burbank, Calif. Police Department for multiple serious charges.

"Last night, Mr. Taurus Bartlett (Polo G) and his brother, Mr. Taurean Bartlett (Trench Baby), were arrested and booked on kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon charges," a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department tells XXL. "The charges stem from a report filed in April of this year in which Taurus and Taurean Bartlett were listed as suspects."

"Once Mr. Taurus and Taurean Bartlett were released from LAPD’s custody on unrelated charges, Burbank PD investigators were standing by to take them into custody on the Burbank case," the statement continues. "They were taken into custody without incident and have since been released on $100,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office."

Polo G's next court date is listed as Oct. 26.

XXL has reached out to Polo G's team and attorney for comment.

Polo G's Los Angeles-Area Home Raided

The arrest came hours after Polo G's home was raided by police, and he and three others were detained. TMZ obtained video of the incident below.

Polo G's attorney Bradford Cohen released the following statement about the rapper's initial detainment.

"The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo's home and not Polo directly," Cohen tells XXL. "The officers have detained Polo to 'verify' that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon. I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions."

See video of the Los Angeles Police Department executing a search warrant at Polo G's home below.

Watch Police Put Polo G in Handcuffs During a Raid of His Los Angeles-Area Home