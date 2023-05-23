Polo G Says He’s the Only Rapper Walking Around With No Security

Polo G says he's the only rapper brave enough to walk around with no security.

On Monday (May 22), the Chicago rapper posted video on Instagram that shows him walking down Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hall of Fame rapper is wearing a diamond chain and backpack, and appears to be by himself as he strolls down the sidewalk.

"Walking down the strip on my lonely," Polo G says in the video below. "I ain't lacking, though. Glizzy on my hip, I ain't lacking, though. On my kids. You know just how I'm coming. The only rapper you know that pop out dolo, no security. On my baby."

While Polo G's bravery is admirable, it's been recenlty proven that walking around Los Angeles wearing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewely can end badly. Last September, PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in L.A. According to police, he was targeted for his jewelry. Following the killing, Ice-T spoke out about the dangers of flossing in L.A.

"People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture," he wrote on Twitter. "If you NOTICE, LA rappers don't wear a lotta Jewelry... Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick..The list goes on.. It's not cause we're broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets."

See Polo G Walking Around With No Security Below