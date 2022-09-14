Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry

Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs he's still getting hit up with questions.

On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a stop to all of the gang questions he's been receiving since PnB Rock’s death on Monday (Sept. 12). In one tweet, the rap veteran explained why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and other L.A. rapper don’t wear a lot of jewelry.

"People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture," he wrote. "If you NOTICE, LA rappers don't wear a lotta Jewelry... Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick..The list goes on.. It's not cause we're broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets."

A couple of fans reading Ice’s tweet pushed back on his comment. One person posted a dated photo of The Game wearing what appears to be two huge gold chains. The caption reads: "Really?" Another person replied, "Acting like we ain’t never seen a death row records chain."

To which, Ice responded, "Yep, And PAC’s death was connected to the snatching of one of those chains.. You can deny what I’m trying to tell you if you want. I’m done explaining."

Ice-T concluded his commentary tweeting, "'LA….. Home of the Bodybag…' Somebody said that 30 yrs ago….," along with a diamond emoji.

The rap O.G. was referring to himself who relayed that notable line on Quincy Jones’ 1989 all-star posse track "Back on the Block" featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel, Tevin Campbell, Kool Moe Dee, Big Daddy Kane and Ice, himself.

As previously reported, PnB Rock was shot and killed after he was robbed while dining at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles. The Philadelphia rap-singer's girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Stephanie Sibounheuang, was with him at the time of the incident. He was 30 years old.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times that the shooting incident occurred shortly after the rapper's location was tagged in a post on Instagram. Detectives are reportedly looking into whether or not the social media posts, which showed the location of Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles, where PnB Rock's death occurred, played a role in him being located and ultimately shot and killed.

Police have also alerted pawn shops and asked them to be on the lookout for jewelry that was stolen from the Philly rapper’s neck.